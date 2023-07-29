Eight rail journeys serving fine food with a view

Rocky Mountaineer - Rocky Mountaineer

Spectacular rail journeys and fantastic food are great ways to gain new perspectives on the world’s beautiful places – and now you can enjoy both at once. In recent years, train companies have upped their culinary game, enlisting top chefs and serving up dishes that pay tribute to the world’s foodie hotspots. Here are eight rail journeys for travellers whose wanderlust is fuelled by food.

Belmond Andean Explorer

Peru

Soak up the views from the comfort of the Andean Explorer’s beautiful dining cars, which are decked out with traditional woven fabrics, as you chug along one of the world’s highest train routes. Belmond enlisted the celebrated Peruvian chef Diego Muñoz to create the menus, meaning you will feast on delicacies such as fresh fish from the Moquegua coast and beets from the Sacred Valley. Afterwards, head to the train’s Piano Bar car for live music and a pisco sour. There are two routes available – one connects Cuzco and Arequipa, while a shorter option connects Cuzco and Puno.

Book it: The Belmond Andean Explorer (0845 077 2222; belmond.com) offers a three-day Peruvian Highlands journey, between Cuzco and Arequipa, from £3,991 per person, including food and drink

The Ghan, Australia - The Ghan

The Ghan

Australia

Highlights of the three-day Adelaide to Darwin route may include the Standley Chasm, sundowners under starry skies at the remote Manguri rail siding, and the chance to learn about the Arrernte people during an outback walkabout. Back on board, you can fuel your explorations with regional delicacies such as saltwater barramundi and grilled kangaroo fillet – although expect a side order of guilt if Skippy bounces past your window.

Book it: Journey Beyond (00 61 8 8213 4401; journeybeyondrail.com.au) is offering the three-day Ghan Adelaide to Darwin journey from £1,559 per person, including meals, accommodation and excursions

Alaska Railroad - Michelle Park

Alaska Railroad

United States

America’s largest state is a foodie’s paradise. Alaska is renowned as a source of wild salmon, but did you know that it also produces berries on a major scale? For a true taste of homegrown cuisine, it is hard to beat the Alaska Railroad, which has always prioritised local brands, whether it is the Alaska Flour Company’s cereal served at breakfast or the reindeer sausage from Indian Valley Meats. There are several routes on offer, but if scenery is your priority, opt for the 12-hour Anchorage to Fairbanks stretch, on which the trains have glass-roofed cars.

Story continues

Book it: The Alaska Railroad (00 1 800 544 0552; alaskarailroad.com) offers a one-way Anchorage to Talkeetna journey from £201 per person, including meals. Stay at the Talkeetna Alaskan Lodge (alaskacollection.com), which has doubles from £113 per night

Rocky Mountaineer - Rocky Mountaineer

Rocky Mountaineer

Canada

No expense has been spared aboard the much-loved Rocky Mountaineer, where the focus is firmly on Canadian cuisine – whether it is Pacific salmon or Albertan beef – served with wine from the Jackson-Triggs Winery (Canada’s most-awarded vineyard). There are three Canadian routes, though the best is arguably Vancouver to Banff via Kamloops, a ­riverside city famous for its food scene. All the routes have different menus, and dishes – such as the lemon lavender posset, served with an Earl Grey macaron in the Rocky Mountaineer’s colours – look as good as they taste.

Book it: The Rocky Mountaineer (0800 088 5541; rockymountaineer.com) is offering a two-day Vancouver to Banff journey from £1,323 per person, including food and one night in a hotel

Koshino Shu*Kura, Niigata Prefecture

Japan

If you are partial to a canned cocktail on your commute, this one is for you. Japan’s Koshino Shu*Kura train runs between Joetsumyoko and Tokamachi stations through the Niigata prefecture, which is famous for its sake – the tipple that inspired this very train. There are sake-pairing masterclasses, and several carriages have been designed to resemble a sake brewery, complete with tables made from casks. You will also be drinking in views of Niigata’s wonderfully rugged coastline, with onboard performances by Japanese musicians.

Book it: JR East (jreast.co.jp) offers one-way tickets on the Koshino Shu*Kura route from £49 per person (meals and drinks are purchased separately). Trains depart from Joetsumyoko at 10am and arrive in Tokamachi at 12.32pm. A return train departs at 2.49pm and arrives in Joetsumyoko at 6.38pm. Stay at the Art Hotel Joetsu (art-joetsu.com), which has doubles from £29 per night

The Glacier Express - The Glacier Express

The Glacier Express

Switzerland

One thing is for sure: you will never go hungry on the Glacier Express. The jour­ney connects Zermatt and St Moritz, via a staggering 291 bridges and viaducts and 91 tunnels, and culinary options range from regional snacks to five-course meals with Swiss wines. It’s a great reminder that Swiss cuisine isn’t just about fondue – regional delicacies served on board include the Grau­bün­den speciality capuns (Swiss chard wrap­ped around spätzle dough and top­ped with cheese) and ghackets mit hörnli (minced beef with red wine, cheese and onions), while milk for the coffee comes from Chur (one of the train’s stops) and the coffee itself from a roaster in Zuoz.

Book it: The Glacier Express (00 41 81 288 6565; glacierexpress.ch) offers the eight-hour journey from St Moritz to Zermatt from £420 per person (Excellence Class), including a six-course meal with wine. Stay at the Kulm Hotel St Moritz (kulm.com), which has doubles from £586 per night

The Vietage

Vietnam

Vietnam’s street food might be legendary, but the food served on the Vietage, a luxury train that operates daily between Da Nang and the coastal town of Quy Nhon, is slightly more refined. During the journey you will feast on fresh fish from Quy Nhon, caviar from Da Lat and crème brûlée with chocolate from Dong Nai. For liquid refreshment, try one of the Vietnamese tea blends or a cocktail from the onboard mixologist, such as the Vietmojito, made with butterfly pea tea and Vietnamese rum.

Book it: The Vietage (00 84 256 368 6168; thevietagetrain.com) offers a six-hour journey from Quy Nhon to Da Nang from £239 per person, including food and drink. Stay at the InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort (ihg.com), which has doubles from £403 per night

Napa Valley Wine train - Napa Valley Wine train

The Napa Valley Wine Train

United States

Wine has always been the star of the show on this train, which has beau­tiful century-old railway carriages and follows a round-trip route through ­California’s Napa Valley, starting in Napa and making various stops along the way – including at the Charles Krug Winery, famous for its stunning redwood cellars. Guests can visit the kitchen car to watch the chefs as they prepare dishes that ­honour Napa’s agricultural roots; indulge in an onboard afternoon tea (with a caviar course); or opt for the Tasting on the Rails experience, which features seven courses paired with local wines.

Book it: The Napa Valley Wine Train (00 1 800 427 4124; winetrain.com) offers journeys from £147 pp, including food and wine. Stay at the Napa River Inn (00 1 707 251 8500; napariverinn.com), which has doubles from £168 per night

cta to add