Wimbledon school tragedy: Eight-year-old girl killed in horror crash named by police

The eight-year-old girl killed when a Land Rover crashed through a school fence in Wimbledon on Thursday has been named by the Metropolitan Police as Selena Lau.

Her family paid tribute to her as “an intelligent and cheeky girl adored and loved by everyone”.

Selena was killed and 15 others injured when a Land Rover smashed through a fence at The Study Prep School on Camp Road shortly before 10am on Thursday, ploughing into an outdoor end-of-term party.

In a statement released on Friday night, her family said: “Selena was an intelligent and cheeky girl adored and loved by everyone. The family wishes their privacy to be respected at this sad time.”

Another eight-year-old girl and a woman aged in her 40s both remained fighting for their lives in hospital on Friday, following the crash.

A seven-month-old girl and the driver of the car were among others taken to hospital following the crash. Their conditions have been assessed as not life-threatening.

Police confirmed the driver of the car - a 46-year-old woman from Wimbledon - was on Friday released on bail. She had been arrested at the scene on Thursday, on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Teachers, parents and neighbours have visited the scene of the crash to pay their respects, where around dozens bunches of flowers, a stuffed toy of a dog and candles have been placed.

Among them was a woman wearing a blue sling around her arm who left a note at the scene saying: “Dear Selena, you will always be our shining star. We will miss you so much.”

Another card left with flowers had the message: “So sorry for the loss to the school and family. Forever in our thoughts.”

A police spokesperson said on Friday that the driver has been bailed pending further enquiries to a date in late July.

Scotland Yard says officers are “keeping an open mind” as they continue to investigate the crash.

Parents were called to the school to pick up pupils on Thursday, with some arriving only to be told their children had been caught up in the incident.

They were seen jumping in ambulances with them and remained at their bedside on Friday.

“Their welfare remains our top priority and we will be doing everything we can to support them, especially those who suffered injuries,” the Met said.

Detective Chief Superintendent Clair Kelland, local police commander for south-west London, said: “This is tragic news and our thoughts are with the girl’s family and friends, and everyone affected today.

“We remain at the scene and are continuing our investigation into the full circumstances of the incident.”

Wimbledon MP Stephen Hammond said pupils at The Study were having a party when the incident happened.

The Conservative politician said: “I think it was a usual end-of-year celebration party. Just in the garden.

“As I understand it, they were inside the school but outside the classroom.”

Responding to a question at the scene, John Tucker, chair of the school’s governors, said: “You’ll perhaps appreciate that the school community is profoundly affected by this tragedy and at the moment we’re really not in a position to make any further comment about it.

“We’ll be in communication with all those in the community about the further steps that we as a school will take.”

Chief Paramedic Dr John Martin from the London Ambulance Service told reporters at the scene: “We dispatched multiple resources including specialist critical care paramedics, London’s air ambulance and 15 ambulances.

“We declared a major incident. We treated 16 patients on scene. Sadly, as we’ve heard, one eight-year-old girl died.”

It was earlier reported that the Land Rover was being driven by a woman who suffered a medical incident.