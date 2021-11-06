Astroworld: Eight killed after crowd surge at US music festival

Breaking News image

At least eight people have died and scores of people have been hurt after a crowd surge on the opening night of a music festival in Houston, Texas.

Panic broke out after the crowd began to compress towards the front of the stage at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival, emergency officials said.

Eleven people were taken to hospitals in cardiac arrest and eight died.

Some 300 people were treated for injuries such as cuts and bruises at the event, attended by 50,000 people.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

