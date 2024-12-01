Eight fantasy football players to add before Week 14 to aid your postseason push

Just one week. That's all that's left. You're either comfortably in the playoffs with your feet on the table, eliminated from contention, sobbing with your head in your hands, or right on the cusp of reaching the playoffs.

For those of you in the last category, this is the most important week of the season. One waiver claim could be the difference between reaching the postseason or being sad and just looking to avoid your last-place punishment. With the Denver Broncos, Washington Commanders, Baltimore Ravens, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots on bye, there may be a difficult decision to make regarding your starting lineup.

Here are eight players to target on waivers this week.

Washington Commanders running back Jeremy McNichols scores a touchdown in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

Week 14 waiver adds:

*All roster numbers are provided by Yahoo Sports

RB Jeremy McNichols, Commanders (Rostered in 17% of leagues)

Anyone scoreboard watching will think Chris Rodriguez is the backup to own in Washington. After all, he had 13 carries, just three fewer than Brian Robinson, and Rodriguez averaged more than 7 yards a tote. McNichols only had six carries and only averaged five yards. However, most of Rodriguez's work came in garbage time. The Commanders didn't want to use McNichols or Robinson in the last bit of the game.

When it was actually close and the Commanders needed to move the ball, McNichols served as the primary backup, and likely will as long as Austin Ekeler is sidelined.

The Commanders are on bye next week, so this wouldn't be a play you'd make if you need someone to help you win immediately. But in the fantasy playoffs, the Commanders will face the New Orleans Saints, who've been atrocious against the run. Should anything happen to Robinson, which has happened multiple times this season already, McNichols would be in for a massive workload and RB1 production potentially.

WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Titans (Rostered in 17% of leagues)

In regards to fantasy, the saying goes, "Volume is king." It's emphatically true. Volume leads to consistency, which leads to production, which creates a much better opportunity to win a championship. However, in rare circumstances there comes a player who does not get volume, yet proves consistent nonetheless. This year, that is Westbrook-Ikhine.

Westbrook-Ikhine has only recorded more than three receptions once this year. That hasn't mattered though. He has eight touchdowns in his past eight games, leading to five double-digit PPR performances in his last six. He is as good a bet to reach the end zone as anyone as of late, making him arguably one of the safest plays in all fantasy football.

WR Parker Washington, Jaguars (Rostered in <1% of leagues)

While Jacksonville starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence might miss some time in concussion protocol, Parker Washington did not care who was under center. He balled out regardless of who was throwing him the ball. Against the Houston Texans, Washington led the team in targets, receptions and yards. He also scored. He was a key part of the Jaguars' comeback effort against the Texans.

Even better, the Jaguars play the Tennessee Titans in Week 14, who have given up 10 touchdowns to wide receivers in their last eight games.

QB Drake Maye, Patriots (Rostered in 16% of leagues)

What does Maye have to do to prove himself a worthy fantasy starter. He has tallied at least 10 points in every start this year and has scored at least 17 in half of his starts. His floor is high, and that makes him a very safe play.

While the Patriots are on bye in Week 14, they will play the Arizona Cardinals in Week 15. The Cardinals have given up more than 16 points per game to opposing quarterbacks.

TE Dawson Knox, Bills (Rostered in 8% of leagues)

The tight end position is pretty thin beyond T.J. Hockenson, Trey McBride, Travis Kelce, Brock Bowers, Taysom Hill, Mark Andrews and Jonnu Smith. With Dalton Kincaid dealing with injury, Dawson Knox should be in for an uptake in usage.

Of course, even if he were to take over all of Kincaid's volume, Kincaid was an inconsistent fantasy producer. Still, he did have a few double-digit PPR performances, which could be good enough to warrant starting lineup consideration if the matchups are good enough.

In Week 14, the Bills play the Los Angeles Rams, who have allowed opposing tight ends to tally at least four receptions in all but three games this year. If Dalton Kincaid remains out, Knox could have a very solid floor for anyone looking for a fill-in.

TE Zach Ertz, Commanders (Rostered in 49% of leagues)

We've been saying it all year long, but Ertz has been a fairly consistent producer in fantasy. While the Commanders are on bye in Week 14, anyone with a weak tight end position could use Ertz, who has corralled a touchdown in three consecutive games.

He's top-10 in points at the position for goodness sake!

WR Devaughn Vele, Broncos (Rostered in 26% of leagues)

While Courtland Sutton is the surefire No. 1 receiver in Denver, Vele has established himself as the clear-cut No. 2. Vele has tallied at least four receptions in each of his past three games and has double-digit PPR points in each of those games as well.

While the Broncos will be on bye in Week 14, the Indianapolis Colts are a solid matchup for the first week of the postseason. The Cincinnati Bengals are also a tremendous matchup for the week of the fantasy championship.

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Saints (Rostered in 31% of leagues)

Much like Westbrook-Ikhine, Valdes-Scantling isn't receiving a ton of volume, but he is receiving quality opportunities. He's essentially the only deep threat remaining on the Saints roster after the injury to Rashid Shaheed. With Chris Olave out as well, Derek Carr will have to occasionally look to the outside in order to draw attention away from Taysom Hill and Alvin Kamara.

Prior to the Saints' bye in Week 12, MVS had over 190 yards and three touchdowns the two previous weeks. His floor may be incredibly low, but his ceiling is too good to pass up.

