Eight fantasy football players to add for the first round of the fantasy playoffs

The fantasy playoffs are complete. Did you make the playoffs? Who am I kidding? Of course you did. After all, you've been following my advice all season long and I made the playoffs in each one of my leagues, so you all are definitely competing for a championship now, right?

Regardless of your placement in your leagues, you will definitely need some advice on who to pick up off of waivers. Bucky Irving's injury, Carolina's sudden burst of energy, upcoming divisional matchups, and many more factors are all things managers need to take into consideration if they want a shot at their league's title. Even if you're out of the playoffs and playing in the consolation bracket, it will be good to avoid your league's toilet bowl, or at the very least, ruin a playoff participant's chances.

Here are eight players to consider adding to your fantasy rosters this week.

New York Jets running back Isaiah Davis runs with the football against the Miami Dolphins.

MORE: Xavier Legette's drop dooms Panthers' late upset push against Eagles

Waiver wire adds for Week 15:

*All roster numbers are obtained via Yahoo Sports

RB Isaiah Davis, NYJ (Rostered in <5% of leagues)

While Davis' production is based entirely on Breece Hall's health, it's hard to ignore near 50-50 usage out of the backfield. Not to mention, Davis was more efficient on the ground than Braelon Allen, averaging four yards a carry (albeit Allen averaged 3.9).

Most shocking though was Davis' usage in the passing game. Davis earned six targets on Sunday, third-most on the Jets, behind Garrett Wilson (10) and Davante Adams (11). If Hall misses any more time, Davis, even with Allen healthy, is a must-add for the fantasy playoffs, especially with Jacksonville up next in Week 15.

TE Juwan Johnson, NO (Rostered in 10% of leagues)

With Taysom Hill on Injured Reserve, Juwan Johnson, Alvin Kamara, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling are the only options in New Orleans' passing attack. Johnson earned five targets and caught a touchdown in Sunday's win over the New York Giants. He has 12 targets combined over the last two weeks, and in Week 15, he gets a Washington Commanders' defense that has allowed the 12th-most non-PPR points to tight ends. In fact, they've allowed at least five receptions or a touchdown to opposing tight ends in five straight contests.

TE Hunter Henry, NE (Rostered in 40% of leagues)

It astounds me that a top 10 tight end on the season is still available in more than half of all leagues. Hunter Henry has tallied double-digit PPR fantasy points in three of his last five, earned at least eight targets in four of his last five, and is coming off a bye. If you are weak at tight end, pick him up!

WR Adam Thielen, CAR (Rostered in 53% of leagues)

Thielen might be old, but he can still ball. Carolina's resurgence has been impressive to say the least, and Thielen has been the biggest beneficiary. In his last two games, Thielen has earned 21 targets and racked up 43 PPR fantasy points. He also gets solid matchups in Dallas, Arizona, and Tampa Bay for the playoffs.

WR Brandin Cooks, DAL (Rostered in 18% of leagues)

Contrary to popular belief, Cooks is still a solid pass-catcher. Sure, Jalen Tolbert might be decent, but Cooks should still be considered the No. 2 option in Dallas' passing game. For a team that relies heavily on their passing attack, Cooks should not be overlooked as a potential option. He scored double-digit fantasy points in his first game back from injury and earned seven targets. That is worth a flyer with a low priority waiver claim.

RB Tank Bigsby, JAX (Rostered in 46% of leagues)

Was Tank Bigsby efficient on Sunday? No. Was the Jaguars offense good? No. That said, anytime a running back dominates the backfield like Bigsby did (earning 18 carries to Etienne's four), the halfback is worth adding. Etienne dominated touches as a pass-catcher, but Bigsby got the goal line work. In such an atrocious Jaguars' offense, touchdowns are all that matters and Bigsby has higher TD upside than Etienne currently, making him the back to own in Jacksonville.

RB Sean Tucker, TB (Rostered in <5% of leagues)

You saw what Rachaad White did with Bucky Irving out this week, right? He was awesome, but Sean Tucker was also quietly very solid, averaging over 15 yards per carry.

Obviously, he won't get much work if both Irving and White are healthy, but Irving might not be healthy. While early reports indicate that Irving's departure from Sunday's contest against the Raiders was precautionary, there is still a chance that Irving aggravates his injury and cannot go next week. That would give Tucker a great opportunity to perform, and perform he has when he's gotten the opportunity.

Odds are that Irving will be fine, meaning your leaguemates might overlook adding Tucker to the end of their benches. If you have space and are in desperate need of a boom-or-bust option that could earn you an upset, Tucker might have the best odds of doing so in Week 15. He could be worth a bottom of your priorities waiver add, so long as you monitor Irving's health throughout the week.

Atlanta Falcons D/ST (Rostered in 9% of leagues)

Matchups are the most important things for defenses in fantasy, and the Atlanta Falcons have not one but two great matchups coming up in the fantasy playoffs. In Week 15, they draw the Las Vegas Raiders.

For perspective, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came into Week 14 as the No. 25 defense in fantasy. They scored 11 points against Vegas this week. Very solid. Atlanta came into the weekend as the No. 28 defense, so a bit worse, but clearly, it didn't affect the Buccaneers that much.

In Week 16, the Falcons get the Giants. Not much better you can ask for there. While the Falcons likely don't have the ceiling you'd want in a great defense, they'll be a phenomenal streaming option with a solid floor for the first two weeks of the playoffs.

NFL PLAYOFF PICTURE: Eagles secure berth, Buccaneers now atop NFC South

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Eight fantasy football players to add from waivers for Week 15