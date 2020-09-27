Eight is enough: Chase Briscoe reaches win goal in Xfinity Series Playoffs opener in Vegas

Chase Briscoe clinched a sweeping victory to open the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs with flair, reaching his lofty preseason goal of eight wins in Saturday’s Alsco 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The top-seeded Briscoe led 164 of the 200 laps to win in the Xfinity Series for the second straight week. The triumph was also his second consecutive win at the 1.5-mile Nevada track, giving him an even 10 wins for his Xfinity career.

Noah Gragson finished second, with his JR Motorsports No. 9 Chevrolet finishing 1.370 seconds behind Briscoe’s No. 98 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford at the checkered flag. Daniel Hemric claimed third place, just ahead of Justin Allgaier in fourth and Ryan Sieg, who closed out the top five.

Briscoe started from the pole position and won the first two stages to add a pair of playoff points to his stockpile for the seven-race postseason.

Ross Chastain led the next-most laps, putting his Kaulig Racing No. 10 Chevrolet out front for 15 laps. Chastain continued after a significant scrape of the Turn 4 retaining wall with two laps left in Stage 1 and finished 16th, last among the 12 playoff-eligible drivers.

The Xfinity Series’ next race is scheduled Saturday (4:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN/NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) at Talladega Superspeedway. The Ag-Pro 300 is the second event in the Round of 12, the opening three-race elimination set.

This story will be updated.