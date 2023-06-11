Eight Boris Johnson peerage recommendations were blocked, says committee in charge

The House of Lords Appointments Commission has confirmed it did not support eight peerage nominees submitted in former Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s resignation honours.

Mr Johnson announced his decision to step down as an MP after receiving the Privileges Committee report into whether he lied to MPs over Partygate - something he branded a “kangaroo court” and “witch hunt”.

A spokesman for the independent commission said in a statement: “The House of Lords Appointments Commission (Holac) considered the nominations proposed by the Rt Hon Boris Johnson MP in line with its usual processes.

“All nominations made by Mr Johnson were received and processed by Holac.

“Eight nominees were not supported by the commission.

“The commission is advisory to the Prime Minister and is not involved in the appointment processes after providing advice.

“The commission does not comment on individuals.”

Cabinet minister Grant Shapps had earlier insisted that Rishi Sunak did not intervene in Mr Johnson’s honours list as he claimed the world had “moved on” following his dramatic exit.

Mr Shapps, the Energy Secretary, told Sky News’ Sophy Ridge On Sunday that there were now “different challenges to face” and that Downing Street was “under new management”.

He said they were “getting on with the job and getting on with the priorities of this country”.

Mr Shapps spoke following Mr Johnson’s shock decision to resign as the MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip on Friday, triggering a by-election in his constituency - a key target for Labour.

Among those nominated for peerages by Mr Johnson were former London mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey and Tees Valley mayor Ben Houchen.

Those put forward for a knighthood included staunch loyalist Jacob Rees-Mogg, former minister Simon Clarke, and MPs Conor Burns and Michael Fabricant. Former Home Secretary Priti Patel was also nominated for a damehood.