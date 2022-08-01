Eight arrested over fatal shooting in north London

Eight people have been arrested over the death of a 23-year-old man who was shot in the chest in north London.

Camilo Palacio was killed in High Road, Wood Green, at around 9.30pm on 24 July. He was the third person shot dead in six days in separate killings in the capital.

Detectives said five suspects had been arrested in London and three in Kent.

On Sunday, officers stopped a car in Harlesden, northwest London, and arrested two men aged 27 and 64 on suspicion of murder, as well as a 25-year-old woman on suspicion of assisting an offender.

A 16-year-old boy was also held on suspicion of murder after he was arrested in a raid at an address in Haringey, north London.

Officers in Kent stopped a car in Margate on behalf of the Metropolitan Police on the same day and arrested two men aged 24 and 30 on suspicion of murder, as well as a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The eighth suspect, an 18-year-old man, was held on suspicion of murder at London City Airport on Monday.

