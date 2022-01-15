Eiffel Tower Evacuated But Paris Police Say It Was A False Alarm

(Photo: Pascal Rossignol / Reuters)

Armed police cleared tourists out of the Eiffel Tower, France’s most iconic building, amid heightened security fears amid a spate of terror attacks.

Police said the evacuation of the Paris landmark on Friday night followed a false alarm, Reuters has reported.

France is on high alert after a string of militant attacks, including in Paris last year, in Nice on Bastille Day, and most recently last week’s murder of a priest in Normandy.

