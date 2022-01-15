Eiffel Tower Evacuated But Paris Police Say It Was A False Alarm
Armed police cleared tourists out of the Eiffel Tower, France’s most iconic building, amid heightened security fears amid a spate of terror attacks.
Police said the evacuation of the Paris landmark on Friday night followed a false alarm, Reuters has reported.
France is on high alert after a string of militant attacks, including in Paris last year, in Nice on Bastille Day, and most recently last week’s murder of a priest in Normandy.
🆘‼️ #France: The #EiffelTower in #Paris was evacuated a few minutes ago. The cause is not known. pic.twitter.com/h3YQtwPQwH
— Onlinemagazin (@OnlineMagazin) August 5, 2016
