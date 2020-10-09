Eifel Grand Prix: What TV channel is F1 on this weekend and how can I watch it

Sebastian Vettel and his team take a look at the Nurburgring track ahead of practice (Reuters)

A cold and wet Nurburgring is expected to pose a serious challenge to the Formula One grid this weekend as the German track stages the Eifel Grand Prix in what will be its first race in seven years.

Lewis Hamilton takes a 44-point advantage into the 11th round of the season, with the reigning world champion looking to equal Michael Schumacher’s record of 91 career Grand Prix victories this weekend.

However, it will be Hamilton’s second attempt to achieve the feat, having seen his hopes of victory at the Russian Grand Prix two weeks ago dashed after receiving a 10-second penalty that dropped him behind teammate Valtteri Bottas and Max Verstappen.

However, Hamilton is one of only two drivers on the grid who have won at Nurburgring, with only six in total having raced an F1 around the famous German circuit. And to make matters worse, rain is expected throughout the entire weekend, which could leave practice to a minimum and result in a hugely unpredictable race.

The track is only back on the calendar courtesy of the rejigged schedule following the coronavirus pandemic, with the Nurburgring kicking off a run of four unfamiliar tracks for the grid as Portomao, Imola and Istanbul Park follow.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Eifel Grand Prix.

When is the Eifel Grand Prix?

The race is due to take place from Friday 9 October to Sunday 11 October.

What time does it start?

The race gets underway at 1:10pm BST, an hour earlier than the rest of the calendar so far this season, due to the fading light in the afternoon.

Full schedule

FRIDAY

Free practice 1: 10am-11:30am BST

Free practice 2: 2pm-3:30pm BST

SATURDAY

Free practice 3: 11am-12pm BST

Qualifying: 2pm-3pm BST

SUNDAY

Race: 1:10pm-3:10pm BST

How to watch it

The entire 2020 Formula One season will be shown exclusively live by Sky Sports, apart from the British Grand Prix in August which will be shown live entirely on Channel 4 too.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

TV schedule

FRIDAY

Free practice 1: 10am-11:50am BST (Sky Sports Main Event + Sky Sports F1)

Free practice 2: 1:45pm-3:45pm BST (Sky Sports F1)

SATURDAY

Free practice 3: 10:15am-12:10pm BST (Sky Sports F1)

Qualifying: 1pm-3:35pm BST (Sky Sports F1)

SUNDAY

Race: 11:30pm-4pm BST (Sky Sports F1)