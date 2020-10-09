Eifel Grand Prix: When is it, what time does it start, session times and schedule

The Nurburgring stages an F1 Grand Prix for the first time in seven years (Reuters)

The Nurburgring returns to the Formula One calendar for the first time in seven years at this weekend’s Eifel Grand Prix, with all eyes once again on Lewis Hamilton as he attempts to equal Michael Schumacher’s all-time wins record.

Hamilton had to make do with third place last time out in Russia after landing himself with a 10-second penalty for practice start infringements, which allowed Mercedes teammate and championship rival Valtteri Bottas to take his second victory of the season and close the gap at the top of the table to 44 points.

Hamilton will arrive in Germany as the pre-race favourite, but the pressure of attempting to equal Schumacher’s untouched tally of 91 Grand Prix victories may well be weighing heavy on his mind, while there is another major factor to consider this weekend.

The weather forecast for the Eifel Mountains this weekend is, by all accounts, atrocious, with rain predicted all weekend and low temperatures expected to play havoc with the tyres. It could well trigger memories of the dramatic 2007 European Grand Prix, which begun in changeable conditions at the Nurburgring and produced one of the most drama-filled afternoons in recent years.

The track is only back on the calendar courtesy of the rejigged schedule following the coronavirus pandemic, with the Nurburgring kicking off a run of four unfamiliar tracks for the grid as Portomao, Imola and Istanbul Park follow.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Eifel Grand Prix.

When is the Eifel Grand Prix?

The race is due to take place from Friday 9 October to Sunday 11 October.

What time does it start?

The race gets underway at 1:10pm BST, an hour earlier than the rest of the calendar so far this season, due to the fading light in the afternoon.

Full schedule

FRIDAY

Free practice 1: 10am-11:30am BST

Free practice 2: 2pm-3:30pm BST

SATURDAY

Free practice 3: 11am-12pm BST

Qualifying: 2pm-3pm BST

SUNDAY

Race: 1:10pm-3:10pm BST

How to watch it

The entire 2020 Formula One season will be shown exclusively live by Sky Sports, apart from the British Grand Prix in August which will be shown live entirely on Channel 4 too.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

TV schedule

FRIDAY

Free practice 1: 10am-11:50am BST (Sky Sports Main Event + Sky Sports F1)

Free practice 2: 1:45pm-3:45pm BST (Sky Sports F1)

SATURDAY

Free practice 3: 10:15am-12:10pm BST (Sky Sports F1)

Qualifying: 1pm-3:35pm BST (Sky Sports F1)

SUNDAY

Race: 11:30pm-4pm BST (Sky Sports F1)