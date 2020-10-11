Eifel Grand Prix LIVE: F1 latest updates from Nurburgring as Valtteri Bottas starts ahead of Lewis Hamilton

Follow the latest updates live from the Eifel Grand Prix at the Nurburgring where Valtteri Bottas starts from pole position ahead of Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

The Nurburgring’s return to the Formula One calendar for the first time in seven years has not been short on drama, with Friday’s running completely washed out and Racing Point’s Lance Stroll ruled out with illness, meaning another call-up for Nico Hulkenberg in his place.

Qualifying also produced a surprise as Bottas left his rivals in his dust, producing a lap nearly 0.4s faster than championship leader Hamilton, who just squeezed onto the front row ahead of Red Bull’s Verstappen. There was also welcome relief for Ferrari with Charles Leclerc taking fourth ahead of the second Red Bull of Alex Albon, ahead of the two Renaults, but Sebastian Vettel starts outside of the top 10 once again after qualifying 11th. Follow live updates below.