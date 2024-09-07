Eidevall concerned by scheduling in Europe and WSL

Frida Maanum scored the winning goal at Meadow Park as Jonas Eidevall's Arsenal beat Rosenborg [Getty Images]

Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall says the current Women's Champions League qualification format is a "relic from the past" that "impacts injury risk".

The Gunners progressed to the second round with a 1-0 victory over Rosenborg in Saturday's first-round final, having beaten Rangers 6-0 three days before.

The mini-league format will end next season when Uefa launches a single-league stage featuring 18 teams.

However, Eidevall is unhappy with scheduling, claiming the Women's Super League (WSL) and Uefa have "zero concerns" over a lack of recovery time between games that are 72 hours apart.

"Now we’re through it, I can say it - it’s lucky an English team will not have to play in these mini tournaments again. For all the excitement, it is a relic from the past," said Eidevall.

"This is just done from a budget perspective. That’s why they cram it in on Saturdays, to save another hotel night [by playing on a Sunday].

"All research around the world shows there’s a massive difference between 72 hours and 96 hours recovery after a game. That part, I just can’t get my head around."

Eidevall says he has raised concerns with Uefa and the WSL "in relevant discussions" to drive change.

"That’s just science. WSL has zero concerns about it, Uefa has zero concerns about it. Science - it’s a fact - it impacts injury risk. It’s the same in the men’s game," he said.

"It's just that science is one thing and broadcasting money is another thing.

"You always need to get on with things. It’s not an excuse, it’s just scientific."

Arsenal will find out their opponents in the second qualifying round when the draw takes place on Monday at 12:00 BST.

They could play Juventus, BK Hacken, Paris FC, Fiorentina or Sporting. The two-legged ties take place on 18-19 and 25-26 September.

Uefa and the WSL have been approached for comment.