Eid-ul-Fitr 2021: Muslims Celebrating by Helping People in Need

After the holy month of Ramzan, the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr is almost here. Eid is the most important festival for Muslims around the world.

It marks the end of Ramzan and is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal month. The date of Eid-ul-Fitr is decided by the sighting of the crescent moon. People celebrate Eid often in new clothes, with various cuisines and along with their family, friends and loved ones.

But, in the view of the worsening situation due to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in India, many people, including clerics and social activists of the community, have appealed people to avoid Eid shopping and divert that money towards the needy.

"Eid doesn't mean flaunting clothes and fine cuisine. It is a festival to share joy. But since we are reeling under the pandemic, this Eid should be an occasion to help the needy. Don't spend much on buying clothes. Pay school fees of poor children, buy oxygen cylinders and pay hospital bills of the poor battling COVID.” said Iqbal Memon Officer as reported by Times of India. He is the president of All India Memon Jamaat Federation.

"Instead of buying new clothes, we should help the people in need. The smile on their faces will bring us joy. If one person thinks for the other, everyone will celebrate the festival. We should follow the government guidelines and pray at home," said an Islamic scholar, Maulana Moin Miya, reported Free Press Journal.

The report further mentioned the account of advocate Rubina Akhtar Hasan Rizvi, a criminal lawyer, educationist and a social entrepreneur, who has been donating medical supplies, PPE kits, masks, food, etc to the people in need during the pandemic. She is also starting a cardiac ambulance service on the day of Eid for people in need.

This year, due to the raging pandemic, many Muslim clerics have also appealed to people to avoid large gatherings and celebrate the festival at their homes.

