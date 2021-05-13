Eid-ul-fitr 2021: Eid Mubarak Messages for Your Loved Ones
Eid-ul-Fitr, a sacred festival, is here after the long month of Ramzan. The holy month of Ramzan is followed by Shawwal month, and Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal Month.
During Ramzan, Muslims all around the globe observe Rozas, a holy fast from sunrise till sunset. Last fast of the month is observed on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr. The date of Eid is decided by sighting of the moon.
The occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr is considered as the day of joy, celebrations and rewards after a month-long fast. People celebrate this auspicious day with their families, friends and loved ones. They wear new clothes, prepare multiple cuisines, offer Namaz, and go out with peers to celebrate the day.
However, this year, due to the raging COVID-19 pandemic, many people won't be able to celebrate Eid with their family and friends.
So, we have curated a list of messages for you to send to your loved ones on Eid.
Eid-ul-fitr: Messages Status
On this Eid prayers for people around the world to have smile on their faces. Eid Mubarak to you and your family.
May you continue to grow wiser and more charming every day! May this Eid bring happiness in your heart and to your family. Eid Mubarak!
Amidst the global health pandemic, may Allah keep you and your family healthy and safe. Take care and Eid Mubarak!
“Show forgiveness, speak for justice and avoid the ignorant” - The Holy Quran
No shadows to depress you, Only joys to surround you, God himself to bless you, these are my wishes for you, Today, tomorrow, and every day. Happy Eid!
