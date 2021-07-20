Eid-ul-Adha 2021: Bakra Eid Mubarak Wishes, Images, WhatsApp Status

Bakra Eid (Bakrid) is one of the most important festivals celebrated by Muslims all around the world. It is also know as Eid-ul-Adha or Eid-al-Adha.

Bakrid is a considered to be a very special day. According to Islamic calendar, the festival is observed on tenth day of the month of Zul Hijjah.

In India, Bakra Eid 2021 will be celebrated on Wednesday, 21 July.

People offer their prayers to God on this day and spend time with their friends, family, relatives, and loved ones. However, this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a lot of people will not be able to spend time with their loved ones. If you are one of them, then you can send these wishes and images to your friends and family on the occasion of Bakra Eid.

In this article, we have curated some wishes, images and WhatsApp status for the occasion of Eid-al-Adha.

I wish you and your family a life full of good health, wealth and prosperity. May God shower his mercy on all of us. Eid-al-Adha Mubarak!

On the 'Festival of Sacrifice', I hope that all your sacrifices are appreciated and your prayers get answered. Bakra Eid mubarak to you and your family

On this auspicious day of Bakrid, I pray that Allah answers all your prayers and gives you the strength to fulfil your dreams

May god fulfill all your dreams. I pray for your health and peace. Bakrid mubarak

