Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi 2020: How to download and share themed WhatsApp stickers

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi marks the birthday of the Islamic Prophet Mohammad. This year, it is being celebrated today (29 October). People hold prayers, exchange greetings, wear new clothes, organise get-togethers and sing hymns in honour of Prophet Mohammad. In case you are not with your family and friends to celebrate this auspicious occasion, you can send themed WhatsApp stickers. Third-party themed WhatsApp stickers apps are available to download from the Google Play Store. All you need to do is go to the Play Store, search for "Eid WhatsApp stickers" or something on similar lines and download the app. After installing it, open and choose the pack of stickers that you like.

Also See: WhatsApp Web to get voice, video call support among other features: Report

How to get Flipkart Plus membership

Income Tax Return for AY 2020-21: Steps and documents needed to e-file your ITR

Read more on News & Analysis by Firstpost.