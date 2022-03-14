When is Eid al-Fitr 2022? The Muslim Holiday Falls on a Different Date Each Year

There’s always a light at the end of the tunnel, and no day exemplifies this more than Eid al-Fitr. The Muslim holiday marks the end of Ramadan, a long month filled with fasting where Muslims do not eat or drink between sunrise and sunset. After fasting, praying, and making sacrifices each day during Ramadan, the Muslim community undoubtedly looks forward to the food and festivities that fill Eid al-Fitr.

So, it’s essential to know which date to circle in your calendar—especially because it happens on a different day every year. Read on to learn when Eid al-Fitr 2022 takes place and a little more about its significance in the Islamic faith.

When is Eid al-Fitr 2022?

If this is your first time learning about Eid al-Fitr, take note that it doesn’t happen on the same day each year. This year, Eid al-Fitr will fall on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Observation of the holiday will begin at sundown on Monday, May 2, and end at sundown on Tuesday, May 3rd. Muslims always celebrate Eid al-Fitr during the Islamic month of Shawwal. However, the Islamic calendar follows the lunar cycle, which causes the holiday to shift by at least a 10 day margin each year on the Gregorian calendar.

While we may celebrate Eid al-Fitr 2022 on May 3 in the U.S., that's not necessarily the case for other countries. According to PBS, Muslims begin the Eid al-Fitr festival after seeing the crescent moon on the last day of Ramadan. Since the moon doesn't appear on the same day in all countries, Muslims begin Eid al-Fitr festivities on different dates.

Why do we celebrate Eid al-Fitr?

Eid al-Fitr means “The Festival of the Breaking of the Fast,” but signifying the end of Ramadan isn’t the only reason for the holiday. The festival commemorates all the virtues that unify the Islamic faith. Muslims believe the Prophet Muhammad, an essential leader in the rise of Islam, got the first revelation of the Holy Qu’ran (Islamic holy book) during Ramadan.

Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr focus on three of the five pillars found in the Qu’ran that are central to Islam—Sawm (fasting), Salat (praying), and Zakat (charity). The Prophet Muhammad set the example of fasting that Muslims would follow for centuries to come to bring them closer to Allah. Eid al-Fitr is a time for Muslims to thank Allah for giving them the strength to fast and share their faith within the Islamic community.

How is Eid al-Fitr usually celebrated?

From America to Turkey, Eid al-Fitr is a worldwide celebration that sometimes lasts for three days and every community doesn’t have the same traditions. But, no matter where the party is, Eid al-Fitr is always a joyous occasion.

The holiday typically begins with prayer and a special breakfast. Then, Muslims don new and colorful clothes to prepare for a day with friends and extended family. They spend it eating amazing food, exchanging gifts, and praying at mosques.

Kids get lots of eidi (candy and toys). Also, many Muslim families give food to the poor or collect money as a special gift called Zakat al-Fitr, so that they too can participate in the holiday.

In most Muslim countries and some places in American like New York, Eid Al-Fitr is a public holiday when schools and offices are closed. In U.S. cities with large Muslim populations, mosques or Islamic centers often host parties with lots of food for the entire community to enjoy.

When will Eid al-Fitr fall in future years?

Eid al-Fitr occurs about a week earlier than the year before. Look ahead at when the holiday will likely take place in the coming years:

  • 2023: Saturday, April 22

  • 2024: Wednesday, April 10

  • 2025: Monday, March 31

