Eid-al-Adha prayers offered at home in parts of India as COVID-19 dampens festivities, hits livestock trade

The usual fervour surrounding Eid al-Adha celebrations was missing on Saturday as the coronavirus pandemic severely hit livestock sale for the festival of sacrifice and forced many to stay at home. AP

For the limited number of faithful who gathered at mosques, prayers were conducted observing social distancing norms. At Jama Masjid in Delhi, people brought their own mats and avoided hugging. AP

Jama Masjid and Fatehpuri Masjid in Delhi's old quarters attracted a number of people for the early morning namaaz. In Uttar Pradesh, most people offered namaaz at home due to the weekend lockdowns imposed to contain the infection. AP

In Kashmir, no Eid prayers were offered in major mosques and shrines as police enforced strict restrictions in most parts of the Valley, including in Srinagar city. AP

