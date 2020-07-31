Eid al-Adha Mubarak 2020 Greetings: Mohanlal, Dulquer Salmaan, Nivin Pauly Wish Fans On The Occasion Of Bakrid (View Posts)

Eid al-Adha is one of the holiest festivals celebrated by the Muslim brethren across the world. This holy occasion, which means ‘feast of the sacrifice’, it is the second major Islamic festival. As per traditions, on this occasion, the Muslims around the globe offer prayers, attend special prayer services, have a family gathering, prepare special delicacies and much more. The festival of Bakrid is celebrated with great zeal amongst family and friends. Amitabh Bachchan Wishes His Fans On The Occasion Of Eid al-Adha 2020!

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan Wishes His Fans On The Occasion Of Eid al-Adha 2020! (View Post)

On the special occasion, south celebs such as Mohanlal, Dulquer Salmaan, Nivin Pauly and many others have extended heartwarming greetings to their fans on Twitter. As soon as the celebs started sharing posts, even fans wished peace, happiness and prosperity for them. This year the celebrations will be not unlike earlier years owing to the ongoing global crisis. Hence, this time one has to follow the guidelines imposed by the government in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Nivin Pauly

Also Read | When is Bakrid 2020 in India? Know Dates of Eid al-Adha Celebrations, The Significance of The Islamic Festival





Mohanlal





Story continues

Dulquer Salmaan

Eid Mubarak one and all ! pic.twitter.com/4c1KitE59a — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) July 31, 2020





Tovino Thomas





KS Chithra

Wishing you and your loved ones a blessed and a joyous Eid al-Adha. Eid Mubarak!#KSChithra #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/1ZCku9jZ4J — K S Chithra (@KSChithra) July 30, 2020





Here’s wishing each and every individual love, peace and good health on the occasion Eid al-Adha! Wishing you all Eid Mubarak!