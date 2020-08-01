Eid al-Adha Mubarak 2020 Images and Bakra Eid Wishes: From Donning Traditional Attires to Delicious Food, People Share Bakrid Celebrations Photos

Eid al-Adha 2020 is here, and the festive spirit has filled joy in the air. The festival is one of two significant Islamic holidays. Eid al-Adha or Eid ul-Adha, also called Bakrid or Bakra Eid is observed to honour Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son, as an act of obedience on god’s command. It is also known as the Festival of Sacrifice. While most parts of the world celebrated Eid al-Adha 2020 on July 31, India is observing Bakra Eid today, August 1. Celebrating the occasion, people have flood Twitter with Eid al-Adha Mubarak 2020 images and wishes. They have also posted their photos donning in the traditional attires and videos of delicious food, as they enjoy the festival from around the world.

This year, like many other festivals, Eid ul-Adha celebration is also different. The pandemic has restricted people from celebrating festivals in huge gatherings. In India, religious places are closed. The reason to introduce such strict guidelines was done in a bid to prevent further spread of novel coronavirus which has already infected people in millions, across the world. However, the pandemic could not dampen the spirit of the festival.

People in their home, and maintaining all the rules have shared their photos showing how Eid al-Adha 2020 celebration looks like. Styled in traditional attires, and of course indulging in some delicious food, Bakrid or Bakra Eid festival this year has been a little silent but full of spirit. In this article, let us look at the photos shared on Twitter as to how people are celebrating Eid ul-Adha 2020 as they wish Eid Mubarak.

Eid ul-Adha celebration includes visiting mosques, prayers, wishing each other Bakrid Mubarak, and spending some time with family members and closed ones. People also cook delicious traditional food and celebrate the festival of sacrifice. We at LatestLY, wish all the readers, Eid al-Adha Mubarak.