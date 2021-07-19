Eid-al-Adha 2021: Prepare customised clothes at home with these simple tips, tricks

Representative image

By Divya Malhotra

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Biryani, kebabs, sheer khurma - when it comes to Eid-al-Adha, food tends to take the front seat. But that doesn't mean that you sideline your outfit! In fact, you must already be scouting online shopping websites to pick an outfit to look your festive best.

While mass-produced clothes are flying off the shelves, they come with problems like poor fitting and extremely common designs. Keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic, you can stand out this Eid even at your home or at a virtual celebration by making customised outfits for yourself.

For this, all you need to have is a basic idea of what you want, and you will be set! Here are some amazing tips listed by Ms Arshiya Syeda, fashion expert at Stylecraze, to help you out while tailoring your clothes at home to add a personal touch and be Eid-ready.

Tips to stitch clothes at home:

If you are a beginner at stitching, it is important to remember a few things before you start. Here are some tips that you can follow to stitch your own Eid outfit:

1. Picking the right fabric

First, look for a fabric that is suitable for the climate you are in and has a pattern that you like. Then, make sure that it is easy to sew at home. If you have a slender build, go for fabrics like cotton, handloom, or velvet and if otherwise, it would be best to pick light materials like georgette, chandelier lace, and chiffon that are sure to flatter your figure.

2. Measurements and markings

One of the most crucial steps is to get the measurements right. Avoid self-measuring and ask someone to help you with it. After finalising the pattern and the length of the outfit, mark it out on the fabric with dust chalk. You can refer to various videos available online on how you can go ahead with the marking and cutting of the pattern. Remember to use sharp scissors to get a precise finish.

3. All about sewing

Your sewing machine does not have to be fancy or high-end. A basic machine that can give you a straight stitch and zigzag stitch will suffice. Iron the cut pieces of fabrics, line up the edges and pin them together to ensure you stitch them correctly. Pro-tip is: Always leave at least an inch of extra edge for alterations. You can try the outfit on once it is done and do any alterations if needed.

If you want to sport a unique look this Eid, you do not have to stitch your whole outfit yourself. You can also revamp clothes that you have with a few simple tweaks to make them look fabulous!

Simple tips to revamp existing clothes:

1. Mix and Match

The trend of matchy-matchy outfits has died down. Mix-and-match is here to slay! If you have a simple kurta, you can match it with a heavy bottom like a sharara or a lehenga skirt. You can also upcycle your old outfits by turning a heavy Anarkali into a skirt and wearing it with a kurta.

2. Add embellishments

Add colourful tassels to your kurtas and dupattas to make them look chic. Do patchwork or some quirky embroidery around the neckline or sleeves to add some colour to your kurta. Mirror work or applique work along the hemline and neck are great ideas too! If you plan on wearing a saree, add a heavy border or pair it with a chic blouse to amp up the fashion quotient.

3. Add A Personal Element

Decide what element will customise the outfit for you- whether it is pocketed, a monogram, your name, or your favourite quote. You can embroider or sew in any of these elements to lend a personal touch to your outfit.

Say 'goodbye' to boring old online shopping this Eid-al-Adha and unleash your inner designer to make an outfit that not only looks great but also speaks to your soul! (ANI)