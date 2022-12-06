EIA raises outlook for Venezuela's output starting in first quarter of 2023

HOUSTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. government on Tuesday raised its outlook for Venezuela's production starting in the first quarter of 2023, after the United States last month authorized oil major Chevron to boost oil output and expand operations in the OPEC country.

Chevron's ability to increase production will depend on the state of production facilities, which have yet to be evaluated, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in its Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO) on Tuesday.

Venezuela reported to OPEC a crude output of 717,000 barrels per day (bpd) in October, a 51,000-bpd increase from the previous month. But accumulated production so far this year is well below an official target of 2 million bpd. (Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar in Houston)