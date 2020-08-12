EIA Approved and Exploration Update at Agdz Silver and Copper Project, Morocco

DIDCOT, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2020 / Altus Strategies Plc (AIM:ALS)(TSXV:ALTS) (‘'Altus'' or the ‘'Company''), provides an update on the Company's 100% owned Agdz silver and copper project ("Agdz" or the "Project") located 14km southwest of the Bou Skour copper and silver mine in the eastern Anti-Atlas of the Kingdom of Morocco.

Highlights:

Environmental Impact Assessment (" EIA '') approved at Agdz silver and copper project

'') approved at Agdz silver and copper project Approval of Ministry of Interior represents a key milestone in conversion to mining licence

Further silver and copper targets defined by BRGM predictive mapping programme

Previously announced rock chip and grab samples results include: 448 g/t Ag and 4.56 % Cu and 287 g/t Ag and 2.01 % Cu from Makarn Prospect 152 g/t Ag and 4.73 % Cu and 2.96 g/t Au from Daoud Prospect 190 g/t Ag and 1.90 % Cu and 134 g/t Ag and 4.82 % Cu from Amzwaro Prospect 12.90 g/t Ag and 13.05 % Cu from Minière Prospect

Mapping and Induced Polarisation geophysical survey (‘'IP'') to be undertaken

Steven Poulton, Chief Executive of Altus, commented:

"We are pleased to report the successful approval of our Environmental Impact Assessment and baseline study at our Agdz silver and copper project in Morocco. This approval represents a key milestone in the process of converting the current exploration licence into a mining licence.

"Separately, Altus has been working in partnership with the University of Orléans and the BRGM in France to generate new targets based on cutting edge predictive mapping techniques. This work has defined a 1km long, northeast striking priority target in the vicinity of the Makarn Prospect, where sampling by the Company has yielded multiple high-grade silver and copper results, including 448 g/t Ag and 8.0 % Cu from outcrop. This target will be the next priority for our field team to assess, along with the Minière Prospect, where sampling of spoil from historic mine shafts, adits and exploratory pits has returned grades of up to 13.0 % Cu.

"Morocco is highly prospective for the discovery of silver and copper deposits and Agdz is located just 14km from a hard rock silver and copper mine, operated by the Moroccan state mining group Managem. We look forward to advancing Agdz and to updating our shareholders on the resumption of our exploration activities."

Agdz Project: Environmental Impact Assessment

Altus commissioned an independent Moroccan environmental consultancy to undertake the EIA for Agdz. The EIA specifies the baseline environmental conditions and details considerations relevant to a potential conversion of the current exploration permit into a mining licence. The EIA was completed in Q1 2020 and, following public consultation, was accepted and approved by the Ministry of the Interior, Administrator of the Draa Tafilalet Region and Regional Centre of Investment. The approval is valid for a period of five years and is renewable thereafter. Attainment of the approval of an EIA is a key milestone for the granting of a future mining licence and to undertaking mining activities thereafter.

Agdz Project: Priority Prospects

A predictive mapping programme for Agdz was completed at the University of Orléans ‘BRGM Campus' in France. Analysis was undertaken on all surface data compiled by Altus to date, including surface rock and trench results, mapping data and gamma spectrometry and ground magnetic survey results.

The predictive mapping programme was designed to delineate targets in areas of shallow soil cover and where surface weathering or desert varnishing effects may mask the surface expression of mineralisation below. A number of broad targets were identified from the study, encompassing parts of the Amzwaro and Makarn Prospects. One of the priority targets is approximately 1km long and strikes in a north easterly direction in the northern portion of the Makarn Prospect.

The prospects identified at Agdz to date include:

The Amzwaro Prospect: Multiple NNE and NNW trending structures within a zone up to 2km in length and 200m wide, bound by extensional structures. Historical results include rock chip grades of 4.82 % Cu, 189 g/t Ag and 1.91 g/t Au.

Multiple NNE and NNW trending structures within a zone up to 2km in length and 200m wide, bound by extensional structures. Historical results include rock chip grades of 4.82 % Cu, 189 g/t Ag and 1.91 g/t Au. The Makarn Prospect : A swarm of mineralised dykes, shears and veins which strike NNE over a distance of 2.8km. Historical results include rock chip grades of 8.00 % Cu and 448 g/t Ag.

: A swarm of mineralised dykes, shears and veins which strike NNE over a distance of 2.8km. Historical results include rock chip grades of 8.00 % Cu and 448 g/t Ag. The Minière Prospect: A 150m long and 90m wide area of historical underground artisanal mining, exploiting multiple sub-parallel copper bearing zones of alteration. Historical results include rock chip and spoil sample grades of 13.05 % Cu, 12.90 g/t Ag and 0.49 g/t Au.

A 150m long and 90m wide area of historical underground artisanal mining, exploiting multiple sub-parallel copper bearing zones of alteration. Historical results include rock chip and spoil sample grades of 13.05 % Cu, 12.90 g/t Ag and 0.49 g/t Au. The Daoud Prospect: A series of NNW striking quartz veins and pervasive silicification, mapped discontinuously over a 700m strike length transected by ENE striking chlorite rich alteration zones. Historical results include rock chip grades of 2.71 % Cu, 152 g/t Ag and 2.96 g/t Au.

Agdz Project: Location

The Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Aterian Resources Limited, has a 100 % interest in the 59.7km2 Agdz Project. The Project comprises four contiguous licence blocks in the Souss-Massa-Drâa region of the Anti-Atlas mountains of central Morocco, approximately 350km south of the capital, Rabat. The Project is approximately 14km southwest of the Bou Skour copper-silver mine and 80km southwest of the world-renowned Imiter silver mine, both operated by the Moroccan mining group Managem. Mineralization hosted on this property is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted at Agdz.

The Project is located approximately 35km east of the city of Ouarzazate, where infrastructure and services are of a high standard, including a regional airport. The ‘Noor 1' solar station, which is the world's largest concentrated solar power plant with a planned output of 580 MW is located approximately 40km northwest of Agdz. The Project is accessed via a paved road and a network of unpaved roads and vehicle tracks close to and within the licence.

