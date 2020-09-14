EIA 2020: Modi Govt Chose Industry Requests Over Expert Committee Recommendations, PIL Claims

NEW DELHI—The union environment ministry ignored its own expert committee’s recommendations when they contrasted with specific requests made by industry lobby groups for the draft environment impact assessment notification (EIA 2020), claims a public interest litigation (PIL) filed in the Karnataka High Court by the Bangalore Environment Trust.

“The Draft EIA 2020 has been issued contrary to the recommendations of the Dr. Wate Committee (Expert Committee) constituted by the MOEF itself for the very purpose of issuance of the Draft EIA 2020, by merely accepting the requests of various Associations (including CREDAI, Detergent Manufacturer’s Association, Meat and Livestock Exporters Association, Induction furnace Manufacturers Association etc.),” says the PIL drafted and argued by Advocate Vanshdeep Dalmia.

Given this, it adds further, “...it is reasonably foreseeable that the process of considering the public objections qua the Draft EIA, 2020 would be an empty formality, a mere eyewash and fall on deaf ears.”

As HuffPost India reported earlier, this PIL has sought prohibition on the publication of a final notification based on the draft EIA 2020 as it has certain “regressive” provisions which it wants to be removed.

A closer look at the petition also shows that, based on official documents of the union environment ministry, the petitioner has included a detailed analysis about three inter-related things: a) the specific provisions requested by some influential industry associations, b) opinions about the requests expressed by the Dr S R Wate led committee and c) what the environment ministry finally published in the draft EIA 2020.

Based on this analysis, the PIL concludes that the draft law seeks to weaken the existing legal provisions for the protection of the environment in the EIA notification 2006. The petition also claims that the intention to ensure ‘ease of doing business’ is actually a ‘ploy’ to find a way around some judgments of the Supreme Court.

“The regression of the environmental norms apart from being without jurisdiction / in excess of the powers prescribed under Section 3 of the EP Act, do not satisfy the test of reasonableness under Article 21 having no nexus to the object that is sought to be achieved,” the petition asserts.

It adds further that, “the purported object of ‘ease of doing business’ is only a ploy to circumvent the provisions of the EIA, 2006 and the various judgments passed by the Hon’ble Supreme Court.”

As reported previously, the Karnataka High Court admitted this petition on September 7 and the environment ministry has been asked to respond to the assertions made in it.

Related...

Exclusive: Modi Govt's New Green Law Has A Major Loophole That Could Help Rich Builders Pay Less

EIA 2020: Builder Lobby Divided Over Modi Govt’s Proposed Green Law

EIA 2020: Why A Petition In Karnataka HC Wants Some Provisions In Draft Law To Be Scrapped

WHAT BUSINESS LOBBIES REQUESTED, HOW MoEF&CC COMPLIED

While some requests made by industry groups and accepted by the ministry—according to the analysis presented in the PIL—involve substantial dilutions to existing norms, others are in contrast with new proposals made by the expert committee.

For instance, among the most prominent of these groups is the real industry lobby Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India (CREDAI). It had been lobbying for doing away with the mandatory Corporate Environment Responsibility (CER) obligations on the real estate sector.

The Dr S R Wate led expert committee considered this request but rejected it stating that one specific sector cannot be favored over others. In other words, if other sectors were paying CER funds, the real estate sector should also do so. But the draft EIA 2020 proposes to tweak the CER definition in a way that the real estate industry would get what it wants. The petition has termed this a ‘procedural dilution’.

Based on official environment ministry documents that this reporter accessed under the Right to Information, HuffPost India has published a detailed report about this previously.

The analysis in the petition also cites the case of the All India Meat and Livestock Exporters Association, a lobby group representing the estimated Rs 20,000 crore meat industry. Even though the environment ministry was initially interested in bringing slaughterhouses under the strict regulatory regime of the Environment Impact Assessment notification 2006, and the expert committee recommended it to do so, the draft law released in March has not made any such proposal. Effectively, the association got what it requested and the expert committee’s recommendation was dropped.

Story continues