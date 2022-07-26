ei3 SPONSORS THE COMMUNITY SERVICE CATEGORY OF LAND ROVER’S SECOND ANNUAL ‘DEFENDER SERVICE AWARDS’ PRESENTED BY CHASE TO HONOR U.S. AND CANADIAN ORGANIZATION MAKING A DIFFERENCE IN THEIR COMMUNITY

ei3
·2 min read

Land Rover launches the second annual 'Defender Service Awards'

ei3 sponsors the Community Service category
ei3 sponsors the Community Service category

New York, N.Y., July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ei3 is proud to sponsor the community service category of Land Rover’s ‘Defender Service Awards,’ presented by Chase, to celebrate and support U.S. and Canadian not-for-profit or charitable organizations that make a positive impact in their local communities.

The winning Community Service charity will receive $25,000 from ei3, topped up by the presenting sponsor, CHASE, for a total of $30,000, to help further its efforts in voluntary work intended to help people in a specific community or geographic area (e.g. green spaces, hunger relief, shelter assistance, youth programs, outreach).

In addition to the monetary prizes, a custom Land Rover Defender 130 vehicle will be awarded to the winner of the community service category, sponsored by Land Rover. Winning organizations will have the opportunity to outfit their vehicle with select Land Rover accessories, along with a custom exterior design wrap.

“After a successful introduction of the first ‘Defender Service Awards’ in 2021, we are honored to continue the legacy of recognizing organizations that make a difference in their communities,” said Joe Eberhardt, President and CEO, Jaguar Land Rover North America.

“We are thrilled to partner with Land Rover to recognize the incredible service performed by these organizations. At ei3, we recognize the responsibility we have towards the communities and the environment we live in, and the social impact of our business decisions," said Spencer Cramer, Founder and CEO of ei3. "The Community Service award is key to our 2022 ESG goals. Our focus is to contribute to the stability, strength, and harmony of communities where our employees and customers live and work."

Nominations are open until September 7, 2022, via the entry form and an accompanying three-minute video that details the organization’s mission, how it addresses a need in their community, and how the Land Rover Defender will help to further their efforts. Once selected by a panel of qualified judges, finalists’ videos will be posted on Land RoverUSA.com and www.landrover.ca for public voting. All winners will be announced by December 1, 2022.

For information on the ‘Defender Service Awards’ presented by Chase, please visit LandRoverUSA.com or www.landrover.ca or follow @LandRoverUSA/@LandRoverCanada on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

1.  Organizations must be a US 501(c)(3) non-profit organization or Canadian charitable organization in one of the five (5) Categories specified, be approved by the Internal Revenue Service as a tax-exempt, charitable organization as of July 25, 2022, and maintain its tax-exempt status (i.e., good standing) until the end of the Contest Period.  The US 501(c)(3) must be a public charity or a private operating foundation, but not a private foundation

2.  All prices shown are Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price. Excludes $1,350 destination and delivery, tax, title, license, and retailer fees, all due at signing, and optional equipment. Retailer price, terms and vehicle availability may vary. See your local authorized Land Rover Retailer for details. 

3.  Information and rules on the 'Defender Service Awards' presented by Chase can be found here and Canadian rules here

Note to Editors:
Information about Land Rover North America products is available to consumers at www.landroverusa.com or www.landrover.ca. Visit us.media.landrover.com for news releases, high-resolution photographs and broadcast quality video footage. Additional media updates are available on Facebook (LandRoverUSA) and Twitter (@interactivelr).

About ei3

The ei3 Corporation offers AI-based solutions to help the industrial manufacturing sector operate more efficiently and sustainably. From our first installation in 1999 to over 100,000 connected machines, buildings, and things globally, we help our customers find innovative ways to reach the next level of operational performance while reducing waste and saving significant costs. To learn more, visit: www.ei3.com

About Land Rover 

Founded in 1948, Land Rover designs and engineers its vehicles in the United Kingdom. For over 70 years the brand has built a reputation for providing its clientele with some of the most luxurious and capable vehicles in the world; whether driving through the heart of the city or traversing the countryside on- and off-road. Today's Land Rover lineup includes the Defender; Discovery and Discovery Sport; Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, Range Rover Velar and Range Rover Evoque. Land Rover is fully engaged with sustainability initiatives and social concerns with continuous involvement in environmental and community programs. For more information, visit the official Land Rover websites at www.landroverusa.com or for Canada www.landrover.ca.

 About Jaguar Land Rover: Reimagining the future of modern luxury by design

Jaguar Land Rover is reimagining the future of modern luxury by design through its distinct, British brands.

Our current model range embraces fully electric and mild-hybrid vehicles, as well as the latest gasoline engines. Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles are in demand around the world and in Fiscal 2020/21 we sold 439,588 vehicles in 127 countries. Land Rover is the global leader of luxury SUVs through its three families of Range Rover, Discovery and Defender. Jaguar is the first ever brand to offer a premium all-electric performance SUV, the Jaguar I-PACE.

At heart we are a British company, with two major design and engineering sites, three vehicle manufacturing facilities, an Engine Manufacturing Centre and a Battery Assembly Centre in the UK. We also have vehicle plants in China, Brazil, India, Austria and Slovakia. Three of our seven technology hubs are in the UK – Manchester, Warwick (NAIC) and London – with additional sites in Shannon, Ireland, Portland, USA, Budapest, Hungary and Shanghai, China.

Central to our Reimagine strategy is the electrification of both the Land Rover and Jaguar brands with two clear, distinct personalities. All Jaguar and Land Rover nameplates are anticipated to be available in pure electric form by the end of the decade. This marks the start of the company’s journey to become a net zero carbon business across its supply chain, products and operations by 2039.

As a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Motors since 2008, Jaguar Land Rover has unrivalled access to leading global players in technology and sustainability within the wider Tata Group.

CONTACT: Richa Patel ei3 201-802-9080 richa@ei3.com Joe Stauble Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC 201-264-5991 jstauble@jaguarlandrover.com Jeff Ehoodin Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC 551-772-0726 jehoodin@jaguarlandrover.com


