EHT Implements the Sola Shelter and Solar Initiative for Bell Canada Through its Windular Division

NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2021 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV:EHT) ("EHT" or the "Company"), a global leader in renewable energy solar and wind technologies has completed a major solar and wind initiative for Bell Canada through its Windular Research and Technologies Inc. ("Windular") division. This includes the new SOLA SHELTER which was designed specifically for Bell Canada with additional units to be deployed to global telecommunication providers in 2022.

Bell Canada, the First North American communications company to achieve ISO 50001 certification, recently announced its plan in April, 2021 to be carbon neutral across its operations by 2025. The commitment was made in the company's 2020 Annual Report to shareholders, along with an interim 2021 target to reduce the ratio of operational greenhouse gas emissions in their network usage by 40% from 2019 levels.

NetZero Sola Shelter

The design, fabrication and installation of the SOLA SHELTER (branded under the new NetZero name in anticipation of the upcoming EHT rebranding effort) is expected to be the first of many in the telecommunications marketplace including the recent approval to implement our technology with Telenor Group ("Telenor"), one of the world's major mobile operators across Scandinavia and Asia. Windular recently installed its proprietary wind system with Telenor at a base transceiver station ("BTS") site which is located approximately 10,000 feet above sea level in Pakistan. Telenor is pursuing carbon neutral at its Nordic operations by 2030 while the aim is to reduce emissions by 50% in Asia compared to 2019.

The SOLA SHELTER's come with EHT's embedded light weight solar which is combined with the Enertec fabrication allowing R-50+ thermal factor efficiency. The thermal factor for these shelters is vitally important to telecommunications firms like Bell Canada and Telenor Group due to the massive reduction of power to heat or cool these shelters. This in turn means a massive reduction in power to operate the shelter which becomes a significant decarbonization initiative for telecom firms around the world who rely so heavily on fossil fuels to power their urban, rural and especially remote shelters.

EHT, in conjunction with Alpha Outback Energy ("Outback") and Energyra Europe B.V., who EHT recently signed a strategic partnership for European manufacturing, have designed the state-of-the-art solar powered telecom shelter with high energy efficiency using renewable power, making the SOLA SHELTER incredibly durable, scalable and easily deployed. The combination of Windular's "Times" real-time monitoring system and Outback's monitoring systems makes Windular's monitoring package the best in the industry today.

Telecommunications firms with increased power requirements as installations are moved to 5G, need as much information as possible in real time to keep networks running and costs under control.

"With the worldwide emphasis on ESG and carbon reduction mandates, the SOLA SHELTER has massive appeal to an industry sector who are embracing any and all methods to reduce their carbon footprint in a sustainable way" say Jerry Foster, President of EHT. "People do not realize the massive amount of telecom sites worldwide that may not be publicly visible but are heavily carbon intense. EHT's technology and analytical approach, including full BTS monitoring systems, provides the client a complete turnkey solution that is measurable for their carbon reduction mandates" added Jerry Foster.

EHT is well positioned with its partners to scale up in providing the complete sustainable package to many other telecoms globally where every aspect of reducing the carbon footprint is a paramount objective.

About Alpha Outback Energy

Alpha provides the broadband and renewable energy industries with the most technologically advanced and cost-effective powering solutions available. Alpha's innovative solutions are designed for reliability and efficiency, helping to maximize network availability to support advanced service offering delivery and revenue opportunities. Widely used in cable television, communications, and data networks worldwide, Alpha products have earned a reputation for superior performance. Alpha provides a full line of power products, services, software, and consulting including standby, non-standby and uninterruptible power supplies, surge suppressors, enclosures, batteries, communication gateways, construction and maintenance services, network monitoring software and energy consulting.

About Energyra Europe B.V

Energyra produces premium quality, high efficiency solar panels and is located near Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Energyra uses EU-based innovative technology and works together worldwide with leading R&D partners and suppliers like ISC Konstanz, DSM-Endurans, TNO and SPP. The products distinguish from the mainstream suppliers - besides the selection of materials - by offering the highest power-density (Wp/m2), custom lightweight (Wp/kg) and serving industrial demand. The company is led by Daniël Kuijk and Menno Veldboer.

About EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies

EHT (TSXV:EHT) delivers proprietary, turn-key energy solutions which are intelligent, bankable and sustainable. Most energy products and solutions can be implemented immediately wherever they are needed. EHT stands above its competitors by combining a full suite of solar PV, wind and battery storage solutions, which can deliver energy 24 hours per day in both small-scale and large-scale format. In addition to traditional support to established electrical networks, EHT excels where no electrical grid exists. The organization supplies advanced solutions for various industries in combination with energy saving and energy generation solutions. EHT's expertise includes the development of module structures with full integration of smart energy solutions. These are processed through EHT's production technologies into attractive applications: modular homes, cold storage facilities, schools, residential and commercial outbuildings and emergency/temporary shelters. The Windular Research and Technologies Inc. (WRT) division provides leading edge wind technology to the global telecommunication market whereby the WRT system can be implemented directly on any configuration of existing or new towers. WRT provides a renewable source of power in remote and rural locations where the primary source of power is diesel. WRT's innovative system provides clients with a lower overall operating cost as well as a reduction in their carbon footprint.

