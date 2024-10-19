Ehlers and Perfetti score twice, Jets stay perfect with 8-3 win over Sharks

WINNIPEG —

Nikolaj Ehlers and Cole Perfetti each scored twice to lead the Winnipeg Jets to an 8-3 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Friday night.

Perfetti added two assists while Ehlers had one helper as Winnipeg improved to 4-0-0 on the season.

Vlad Namestnikov and Neal Pionk each produced a goal and three assists. Kyle Connor and Josh Morrissey also scored, and Gabriel Vilardi and Alex Iafallo pitched in with two assists each.

Former Jets forward Tyler Toffoli scored on a first-period power play for San Jose (0-2-2). It was the first power-play goal the Jets allowed this season. Toffoli also assisted on Fabian Zetterlund’s third-period goal. Luke Kunin also scored.

Connor Hellebuyck, who started in his 500th NHL game, made 19 saves for Winnipeg before 13,422 at the Canada Life Centre.

San Jose's Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 13 of 18 shots before being pulled at the 1:46 mark of the second period. Backup Vitek Vanecek then made 15 saves.

Takeaways

Jets: They came out firing in the first period, scoring early and often. They also took advantage of San Jose penalties, scoring one on a two-man advantage.

Sharks: They appeared tired after losing 4-2 to the Blackhawks in Chicago the night before. Taking three penalties in the opening 20 minutes did not help their cause.

Key moment

Shortly after Toffoli pulled the Sharks within 3-1 late in the first period, Pionk scored with 1:12 left to restore Winnipeg’s three-goal lead heading into the second frame.

Key stat

The Jets were 4-for-7 on the power play to improve to 7-for-14 on the season.

Up next

The Jets finish their four-game homestand when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday. The Sharks return home to host the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2024.

Jim Bender, The Canadian Press