Ehlers gets 5th goal, lifts Jets over Hurricanes 2-1

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) -- The Winnipeg Jets and Carolina Hurricanes both made moves in the offseason in search of a No. 1 goaltender. The Hurricanes found theirs, while the Jets answer was seemingly right there all along.

Nikolaj Ehlers scored his team-leading fifth goal, Connor Hellebuyck stopped 28 shots to win his third straight game and the Jets beat Carolina 2-1 on Saturday night.

The Jets are 3-0 in games Hellebuyck starts after going 0-2 in front of Steve Mason, who was signed as a free agent in the offseason as the supposed answer to the Jets' need for a veteran starter.

Yet it's been Hellebuyck, the third-year pro who started 56 games last season, who has steadied the ship. Since giving up 13 goals in their first two games, the Jets have allowed five goals in the last three.

''I've been working all summer for this,'' Hellebuyck said. ''You can see the guys blocking shots, working really hard, really grinding the other team down, keeping everything to the outside. I've been saying it the last three games and it's been true every single game: I think the guys in front of me have been playing outstanding.''

On the winner, Ehlers took a feed from captain Blake Wheeler and wired a shot from the high slot over the stick-side shoulder of Scott Darling 6:03 into the third period to break a 1-1 tie.

''We just found a way to win a hockey game against a team that hadn't lost a regulation game and had played solid hockey,'' Winnipeg coach Paul Maurice said. ''I'm not here trying to convince anybody that was well played. That game was going to be played like that, was going to look like that, with these two teams and the style of play.''

Ehlers's goal was well timed for the Jets, who were in need of an offensive boost after a second-period drought in which they mustered just four shots on goal.