eHealth Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Future Scope and Forecast 2032; Quince Market Insights

eHealth Market to Grow at a CAGR of 17.98% over the forecast period 2023 to 2032

Pune, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global eHealth market reach USD 153.65 Billion in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 17.98% over the forecast period 2023 to 2032, according to a recent global market study by Quince Market Insights. eHealth is known as electronic health. eHealth which is based in the digital technology and artificial intelligence. eHealth services use the internet for track the health records. The accuracy for tracking the medical records is rise. eHealth improves patient monitoring through the digital communication, it encourages healthier habits due to use of self-monitoring devices such as smartwatches helps to keep track of what we eat, daily monitoring. Also, it helps to healthcare staff to make decision. The technologies like bigdata, Internet of Things and artificial intelligence, blockchain which helps to tract data and customise healthcare and save cost.



The factors which drive the market growth of eHealth are advancement in the field of healthcare it sector which helps to enhance the market. Healthcare IT systems offer a variety of advantages and capabilities for meeting demanding regulatory standards and managing compliance concerns. The eHealth Market is experiencing a paradigm shift as a result of shifting regulatory requirements in the healthcare business. The opportunity is the transition to an outpatient care model is increasing the usage of eHealth solutions, which enable a more convenient method of care delivery. These innovations make it easier to get appointments and integrate care providers for a more holistic approach to care delivery. The market growth is hampered because of security concerns such as data privacy and data breaches.

Impact of COVID-19 on eHealth market

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major effect on the world's healthcare delivery system. Governments all across the world have declared country-wide lockdowns and social distancing measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in order to prevent health systems from collapsing. The covid-19 pandemic will help the market to boost. In the pandemic the uses of electronic health records to address disease. The major components which help the market is telemedicine. Now the pharma companies more focusing on the digital transformation toward direct selling medicine to the consumers. Apart from that generate the awareness about online consultation, pharmacy app, Fitness wearables such as smart watch which tract the health records.

eHealth Market, by Solution

The solution market is divided into EMR, PACS & VNA, RIS, LIS, CVIS, Telehealth, eRx, HIE, Patient Portal, Medical Apps.

The Electronic medical record is accounted for the highest share in the market. EMR is digital version of all the information in clinics and hospitals. The EMR helps to fewer errors compared to paper records and better and quicker care which helps to track results and data over time. It helps to improve treatment and diagnosis.

eHealth Market, by Services

The services market is divided into Remote Patient Monitoring, Diagnostic Services.

The remote patient monitoring is expected to highest share in the market. The Remote patient monitoring devices where people collect, analyse, and display a wealth of personal data using intelligent tools like wearable sensors and smartphone apps to assist them manage every aspect of their personal health. self-monitoring devices such as thermometers, pulse oximeter, blood pressure, pedometers, weight scale, fitness equipment, medication tracking.

eHealth Market, based on Regional Analysis

The region segment includes major regions such as Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, North America, Europe, and South America.

The North America is projected for highest growth in the market. In the US more than 80% hospital have adopted the electronic health records. In that 40% of rehabilitation hospitals and 23% of speciality hospitals. The north America has availability of supportive infrastructure like high-speed network connectivity.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR over the predicted timeframe. Due to increase in the adoption of digital health services that raise the potential of transforming the patient specific healthcare. Also,9 the increase in the investments and the government initiatives, adoption in the advance artificial technology.

Recent development in the Global eHealth Market

In March 2020, Allscripts Healthcare solution announced a new software solution for specialized medicine management, Veradigm delivered. Its business section concentrated on the payer and life sciences.

In October 2019, Allscripts established deal with Northwell Health. This partnership enables the companies to collaboratively build a next-generation, AI-powered electronic health record

In January 2019, ResMed and Cerner Corporation partnered. By connecting the Brightree Home Health and Hospice platform with Cerner's Millennium EHR, this collaboration helped to improve the interaction between healthcare systems and home care.

Some key points of the eHealth Market Report are:

An in-depth global eHealth market analysis by the segments, along with an analysis of trend-based insights and factors.

Major companies operating in the global eHealth market, which include Allscripts (US), athenahealth (US), Epic Systems (US), IBM (US), GE Healthcare (US), Cerner (US), Optum (US), Philips (Netherlands), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), McKesson (US), Medtronic (Ireland), and Cisco Systems (US).

Key impact factor analysis across regions that includes analysis, along with the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges that are prevailing in the global eHealth market

Impact of COVID-19 on the global eHealth market

Find more insights on this topic from this report, “ eHealth Market , by Solutions (EMR, PACS & VNA, RIS, LIS, CVIS, Telehealth, eRx, HIE, Patient Portal, Medical Apps), Services (Remote Patient Monitoring, Diagnostic Services), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, And South America) —Market Size & Forecasting To 2032, in-depth analysis along with the table of contents (ToC).”

