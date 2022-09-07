eHealth Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Future Scope and Forecast 2032; Quince Market Insights

Quince Market Insights
·6 min read
Quince Market Insights
Quince Market Insights

eHealth Market to Grow at a CAGR of 17.98% over the forecast period 2023 to 2032

Pune, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global eHealth market reach USD 153.65 Billion in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 17.98% over the forecast period 2023 to 2032, according to a recent global market study by Quince Market Insights. eHealth is known as electronic health. eHealth which is based in the digital technology and artificial intelligence. eHealth services use the internet for track the health records. The accuracy for tracking the medical records is rise. eHealth improves patient monitoring through the digital communication, it encourages healthier habits due to use of self-monitoring devices such as smartwatches helps to keep track of what we eat, daily monitoring. Also, it helps to healthcare staff to make decision. The technologies like bigdata, Internet of Things and artificial intelligence, blockchain which helps to tract data and customise healthcare and save cost.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/request-sample-87687

The factors which drive the market growth of eHealth are advancement in the field of healthcare it sector which helps to enhance the market. Healthcare IT systems offer a variety of advantages and capabilities for meeting demanding regulatory standards and managing compliance concerns. The eHealth Market is experiencing a paradigm shift as a result of shifting regulatory requirements in the healthcare business. The opportunity is the transition to an outpatient care model is increasing the usage of eHealth solutions, which enable a more convenient method of care delivery. These innovations make it easier to get appointments and integrate care providers for a more holistic approach to care delivery. The market growth is hampered because of security concerns such as data privacy and data breaches.

Impact of COVID-19 on eHealth market

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major effect on the world's healthcare delivery system. Governments all across the world have declared country-wide lockdowns and social distancing measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in order to prevent health systems from collapsing.  The covid-19 pandemic will help the market to boost. In the pandemic the uses of electronic health records to address disease. The major components which help the market is telemedicine. Now the pharma companies more focusing on the digital transformation toward direct selling medicine to the consumers. Apart from that generate the awareness about online consultation, pharmacy app, Fitness wearables such as smart watch which tract the health records.

eHealth Market, by Solution

The solution market is divided into EMR, PACS & VNA, RIS, LIS, CVIS, Telehealth, eRx, HIE, Patient Portal, Medical Apps.

The Electronic medical record is accounted for the highest share in the market. EMR is digital version of all the information in clinics and hospitals. The EMR helps to fewer errors compared to paper records and better and quicker care which helps to track results and data over time. It helps to improve treatment and diagnosis.

eHealth Market, by Services

The services market is divided into Remote Patient Monitoring, Diagnostic Services.

The remote patient monitoring is expected to highest share in the market. The Remote patient monitoring devices where people collect, analyse, and display a wealth of personal data using intelligent tools like wearable sensors and smartphone apps to assist them manage every aspect of their personal health. self-monitoring devices such as thermometers, pulse oximeter, blood pressure, pedometers, weight scale, fitness equipment, medication tracking.

Enquiry Before Buying This Report @ https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/enquiry-before-buying/enquiry-before-buying-87687

eHealth Market, based on Regional Analysis

The region segment includes major regions such as Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, North America, Europe, and South America.

The North America is projected for highest growth in the market. In the US more than 80% hospital have adopted the electronic health records. In that 40% of rehabilitation hospitals and 23% of speciality hospitals. The north America has availability of supportive infrastructure like high-speed network connectivity.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR over the predicted timeframe.  Due to increase in the adoption of digital health services that raise the potential of transforming the patient specific healthcare. Also,9 the increase in the investments and the government initiatives, adoption in the advance artificial technology.

Recent development in the Global eHealth Market

  • In March 2020, Allscripts Healthcare solution announced a new software solution for specialized medicine management, Veradigm delivered. Its business section concentrated on the payer and life sciences.

  • In October 2019, Allscripts established deal with Northwell Health. This partnership enables the companies to collaboratively build a next-generation, AI-powered electronic health record

  • In January 2019, ResMed and Cerner Corporation partnered. By connecting the Brightree Home Health and Hospice platform with Cerner's Millennium EHR, this collaboration helped to improve the interaction between healthcare systems and home care.

Some key points of the eHealth Market Report are:

  • An in-depth global eHealth market analysis by the segments, along with an analysis of trend-based insights and factors.

  • Major companies operating in the global eHealth market, which include Allscripts (US), athenahealth (US), Epic Systems (US), IBM (US), GE Healthcare (US), Cerner (US), Optum (US), Philips (Netherlands), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), McKesson (US), Medtronic (Ireland), and Cisco Systems (US).

  • Key impact factor analysis across regions that includes analysis, along with the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges that are prevailing in the global eHealth market

  • Impact of COVID-19 on the global eHealth market

Find more insights on this topic from this report, “eHealth Market, by Solutions (EMR, PACS & VNA, RIS, LIS, CVIS, Telehealth, eRx, HIE, Patient Portal, Medical Apps), Services (Remote Patient Monitoring, Diagnostic Services), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, And South America) —Market Size & Forecasting To 2032, in-depth analysis along with the table of contents (ToC).”

Buy Now Full Report @ https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/ehealth-market/single_user_license

Contact Us:

Ajay D

Quince Market Insights

Pune India

Phone: US +1 208 405 2835

UK +44 1444 39 0986

APAC +91 706 672 4848

Email: sales@quincemarketinsights.com

Web: www.quincemarketinsights.com

Browse Related Reports:

Dental CAD/CAM Market, By Product Type (Laboratory Dental, Chairside Dental), By Application (Material (Alumina-based ceramics, Lithium disilicate, Zirconia), Equipment (Milling Machine, Scanners), Software), By End-User (Dental clinics, Dental hospitals), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, And South America) – Market Size & Forecasting To 2028

https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/dental-cadcam-market

Breast Prosthesis Market, By Product Type ( Full or Standard Prosthesis, Partial or Shaped Prosthesis, Shell Prosthesis, Stick-On Prosthesis), By Material Type (Foam, Silicon, Saline, Solution, Polypropylene Beads), By Application Type (Cancer Care, Cosmetic surgery), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, And South America) – Market Size & Forecasting To 2028

https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/breast-prosthesis-market

Digital Breast Tomosynthesis Market, By Product Type (2-D Digital Mammography Technology, 3-D Digital Mammography Technology), By End Users (Hospitals, Diagnostics Centers), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, And South America) – Market Size & Forecasting To 2028

https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/digital-breast-tomosynthesis-market


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • B.C. teen wins Highland dancing world championship in Scotland

    A 17-year-old from British Columbia has won a world championship Highland dancing event in Scotland, the birthplace of the dance form. Annalise Lam, from the Brigadoon Dance Academy in Nanaimo, B.C., placed first in the junior championship at the Cowal Highland Gathering in Dunoon last Saturday. The teenager has been practising Highland dance for over a decade, and qualified for the event in Scotland after winning the Canadian championship in Regina in July. Lam beat Australian Morven Johnston a

  • Who should be feeling the heat entering the NHL season?

    There are a few NHLers facing especially high levels of pressure entering the 2022-23 campaign.

  • Andreescu out of US Open after straight-sets loss to Garcia in third round

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu has fallen out of the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to France's Caroline Garcia in third-round play on Friday night. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., kept it close early when she tied things up at 2-2 in the opening set, capped by a Garcia backhand forced error. Garcia then went on to win four of the next five games to win the set, with three of her four points in Game 9 coming from errors on Andreescu's part. In the second set, Andreescu was able to tie it u

  • Flames' social media account roasts hecklers after showing support for Calgary Pride

    The Calgary Flames temporarily changed their social media profile pictures to support the LGBTQ+ community during Calgary Pride, pulling no punches in their replies to disapproving hecklers.

  • Orioles top Blue Jays 9-6 in heated matchup of AL contenders

    BALTIMORE (AP) — Adley Rutschman hit a bases-loaded double during a five-run third inning, and the Baltimore Orioles rebounded with a 9-6 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night in a heated game in which both benches briefly emptied in the middle of the seventh. The Orioles pulled within 3 1/2 games of Toronto for the last American League wild card. They were swept by the Blue Jays in a doubleheader Monday that opened this crucial series. The Orioles trailed 3-0 on Tuesday before ral

  • Ottawa's Dabrowski and Mexico's Olmos advance to women's doubles quarters U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos have advanced to the women's doubles quarterfinals of the U.S. Open. Dabrowski and Olmos beat Japan's Ena Shibahara and Asia Muhammad of the United States 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (8) on Sunday at the Grand Slam event. They'll play the third-seeded Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, both from the Czech Republic, in Tuesday's quarterfinal. Dabrowski and Olmos, the tournament's fifth seed, won a single tiebreak to Shibahara and

  • Canada's women's 3x3 basketball team wins FIBA series stop in Montreal

    The Canadian women's 3x3 basketball team went undefeated en route to their third FIBA Women's Series title of the year on Saturday in Montreal. Canada defeated France's under-24 squad 19-18 in the final after the game was moved to an indoor venue following a 30-minute rain delay. The Canadians led 14-13 with 3:38 remaining when play stopped. Edmonton's Michelle Plouffe led Canada to five victories in the tournament with 30 points, while her twin sister Katherine finished with a game-high 12 poin

  • Alberta Cree wrestler The Matriarch finds her peace inside the ring

    A storage space in north Edmonton opens up into a Monster Pro Wrestling training facility, complete with a wrestling ring. It's where, on a hot summer day, 36-year-old wrestler Sage Morin, The Matriarch, grapples with her opponent as he manages to twist out of a headlock. Wrestling has generally been a male-dominated sport, which is why The Matriarch often finds herself facing men. "Doesn't matter if you're a man or a woman. If you need to be taught a lesson, the Matriarch's the one to do it," M

  • Canada defeats U.S. to capture gold at women's hockey worlds

    Canada had to find a different way to win a women's world hockey title after its Olympic triumph earlier this year and world championship gold a year ago. This edition was a work in progress throughout the tournament in Denmark, but Canada played its best game of the tournament in Sunday's 2-1 win over archrival U.S. in the final. The Canadian women won their third major international title in the span of a year after beating the U.S. 3-2 for Olympic gold in February in Beijing, and 3-2 in overt

  • 'Black Ice' is a crucial re-examination of Canadian hockey history

    Black Ice, premiering this week at TIFF, shines a light on the struggles of racialized players and the efforts made to enact social change in hockey.

  • Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller takes pride in seven-year, US$56-million deal

    VANCOUVER — J.T. Miller didn't always feel like he was the kind of NHL player who could sign long-term contracts worth more than US$50 million. Last week, though, the 29-year-old centre joined an elite group, inking a seven-year, $56-million deal that will see him play for the Vancouver Canucks through 2029-30. "It’s something I didn’t really think I was capable of earning," Miller told reporters on a video call Tuesday. "I take a lot of pride in that. I don’t come from a whole lot, my family. I

  • Rivalry renewed: Canada advances to face U.S. in final at women's hockey worlds

    For Canada to defend its women's world hockey title, it needs to put finishing touches on what's been a work in progress throughout the tournament. Archrival United States has been a scoring machine in Denmark, while Canada's tinkered with forward lines in an effort to find chemistry. Canada may have established that in time for Sunday's gold-medal game against the U.S. in Herning, if Saturday's 8-1 semifinal win over Switzerland is an indication. Canada scored the types of goals it will likely

  • Bichette's bases-clearing double leads Jays past Pirates 4-1

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bo Bichette hit a tiebreaking three-run double in the seventh inning to lift the Toronto Blue Jays to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night. The Blue Jays won for the fourth time in five games and maintained their lead for the third and final wild card in the American League. Toronto drew within six games of the division-leading New York Yankees in the AL East race. George Springer and Bichette each had two hits for the Blue Jays, who can sweep the three-g

  • Canada's Taylor Pendrith and Corey Conners named to Presidents Cup international team

    TORONTO — As Taylor Pendrith struggled to recover from a fractured rib for four months, he had simple goals: get back to playing golf, keep his PGA Tour card to play again next season. Pendrith has far exceeded those modest targets, rocketing up the FedEx Cup standings in the final six tournaments of the season. That impressive stretch also led to him being named to the international team at the upcoming Presidents Cup on Tuesday. "Honestly, I feel like the last couple of months have gone very q

  • Winnipeg basketball tournament aims to reduce period poverty for Zimbabwe women, girls

    The Manitoba Basketball African Association held its annual Ball for a Cause tournament this weekend, and Winnipeggers from across the African diaspora played to reduce period poverty for women and girls in rural Zimbabwe. Dennis Maritim, chairperson of the Ball for a Cause tournament, previously played for team Kenya. He said the basketballers are in it for their love of the game and to support a good cause. "None of the players even care about what the prize is.… There's no prize," he told gue

  • Montreal rallies from early deficit with four-goal outburst to deal TFC a costly loss

    Toronto FC has found a new lease on life thanks to the arrival of Italians Federico Bernardeschi, Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito. But TFC remains a work in progress, prone to costly blunders. That was on show this week with points lost at home in a 2-2 mid-week draw with the Los Angeles Galaxy, after conceding an 89th-minute goal, and a painful 4-3 loss Sunday to CF Montreal that saw TFC squander an early 2-0 lead. "The way that we give away goals in this last stretch has hurt us," said T

  • Lucy Li finishes strong to lead Dana Open, Henderson just four shots back

    SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Lucy Li played with a lead for the first time on the LPGA Tour and the 19-year-old was up to the task Saturday, recovering from a sluggish start for a 4-under 67 and a one-shot lead in the Dana Open. Li was 2 over through seven holes and quickly fading from the picture at Highland Meadows when she responded with five birdies over the next 10 holes to regain the lead and set up a final round filled with possibilities. Lexi Thompson ran off three straight birdies late in the

  • Verstappen milks applause from Orange Army after win at home

    ZANDVOORT, Netherlands — Max Verstappen stood on his car to milk the applause as the 100,000-strong Orange Army engulfed their national hero in a sea of their favorite color after he won the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday. A second straight win at the Zandvoort track by the seaside; a fourth straight win for the first time in his career and already a 30th overall; a 109-point lead with only seven races left. That orange wave is carrying him to a second straight world title. “It’s nice to see all the

  • Stampeders looking to return to winning ways against Elks in Labour Day Classic

    CALGARY — Jake Maier has redemption on his mind heading into Monday’s game between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks. After being on the losing end of a 32-20 decision to the Elks during the 2021 Labour Day Classic, the Calgary quarterback is hoping for a much better outcome this time around. “It’s a new year, new game, new opponent, new style,” said Maier, who earned the nod from coach Dave Dickenson as Calgary’s starting quarterback over Bo Levi Mitchell for the second straight game

  • Mini-marathon to raise money for Gaza hospital hits Winnipeg

    Runners in Winnipeg laced up at Assiniboine Park on Sunday morning for a mini-marathon to raise money for a maternity department at a hospital in Gaza. "Winnipeg is such a great city, and we're always ready to help anybody that's in need," said Ramsey Zeid, president of the Canadian Palestinian Association of Manitoba, during a Saturday interview with guest host Keisha Paul on CBC Manitoba's Weekend Morning Show. The event — called Run for Palestine — initially began in London, Ont., said Zeid.