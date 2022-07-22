EH216 Completes Demo Flight Tour in 4 Japanese Cities to Mark 1,000-Day Countdown of Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai

(Image: EH216 demo flight in Japan’s Fukuyama City, Hiroshima Prefecture, Japan)
(Image: EH216 demo flight in Japan’s Fukuyama City, Hiroshima Prefecture, Japan)

(Image: EH216 demo flight in Oita City, Oita Prefecture, Japan)
(Image: EH216 demo flight in Oita City, Oita Prefecture, Japan)

(Image: EH216 demo flight in Amagasaki City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan)
(Image: EH216 demo flight in Amagasaki City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan)

(Image: EH216 demo flight in Sakaide City, Kagawa Prefecture, Japan)
(Image: EH216 demo flight in Sakaide City, Kagawa Prefecture, Japan)

GUANGZHOU, China, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EHang Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EH) (“EHang” or the “Company”), the world's leading autonomous aerial vehicle (“AAV”) technology platform company, announced that its EH216 AAV has successfully completed a demo flight tour across 4 cities in Japan in July and expanded its footprint for the first time into the Kansai region, Kyushu region and Shikoku region after its demo flights in Okayama and Fukushima cities last year. Notably, on July 18, EH216 made a stunning appearance on the ceremonial day marking the 1,000-day countdown to the opening of the Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai. These recent unmanned EH216 demo flights in Japan included over-the-sea flights as well as point-to-point flights, both believed to be the firsts for an electric vertical take-off and landing (“eVTOL”) vehicle in Japan.

With the support of EHang’s local partners, including Okayama Kurashiki Mizushima Aero & Space Industry Cluster Study Group (“MASC”), this EH216 flight tour in 4 Japanese cities made multiple breakthroughs in exploring urban air mobility (“UAM”) use cases such as aerial sightseeing over the sea, air mobility, and smart logistics in Japan. On July 6, EH216 performed Japan’s first eVTOL demo flight over the sea for aerial sightseeing in Fukuyama City in Hiroshima Prefecture. On July 13, EH216 completed Japan’s first eVTOL point-to-point demo flight for air mobility in Oita City in Oita Prefecture. On July 21, EH216 conducted a demo flight carrying 80 kilograms of cargos for logistics transportation in Sakaide City in Kagawa Prefecture. Other than flight demos, EH216 has also been exhibited in downtown Oita on July 14 to further expand public cognition and interest in UAM for its future operations in Japan.

The Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai looks to introduce this innovative eVTOL technology to the public and has plans to use eVTOL vehicles for visitor transportation at the Expo. Japanese authorities have established a public-private council for air transportation reformation in accelerating the implementation of related schemes and roadmaps. On the Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai 1000-day countdown ceremonial day, EH216 successfully completed a demo flight in Amagasaki City in Hyogo Prefecture, witnessed by local government officials and the Consulate-General of China in Osaka as well as press, in order to assist local authorities in exploring the application of autonomous air mobility solutions and promote eVTOL flights at the Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai.

Hiroshi Kirino, Chairman of MASC, said, “We are very pleased that we were able to conduct demo flights in the cities of Amagasaki, Fukuyama, Sakaide, and Oita, which are located along the coast of the Seto Inland Sea, witnessed by local residents who were very eager to experience the advanced air mobility technology. I feel that we will be able to take a big step forward toward manned flights at the Osaka-Kansai Expo in 2025 from each of the demo flights: the sea flight, the flight between two points, the flight with the largest payload to date, and the flight at sea where the Expo site is visible. MASC will continue to develop use cases for flying vehicles in logistics, tourism, emergency transportation, and disaster response, and will continue to take on the challenges of airborne business, including takeoff and landing sites, in cooperation with the public and private sectors.”

Hu Huazhi, Founder, Chairman and CEO of EHang, noted, “We are very pleased to complete the EH216 demo flight tour in 4 Japanese cities, which has set our footprint in up to 6 cities across Japan, and laid a solid foundation for our continuous expansion in the Japanese market. With EHang’s first mover advantages and leading expertise in AAV technologies, we expect to have the opportunity to provide EH216 flights for the Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, and implement EHang’s safe, autonomous and eco-friendly UAM solutions in Japan in the near future.”

About EHang
EHang (Nasdaq: EH) is the world's leading autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. Our mission is to make safe, autonomous, and eco-friendly air mobility accessible to everyone. EHang provides customers in various industries with AAV products and commercial solutions: air mobility (including passenger transportation and logistics), smart city management, and aerial media solutions. As the forerunner of cutting-edge AAV technologies and commercial solutions in the global Urban Air Mobility (UAM) industry, EHang continues to explore the boundaries of the sky to make flying technologies benefit our life in smart cities. For more information, please visit www.ehang.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about management’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to those relating to EH216-S Type Certification, our expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, our AAV products and solutions and the commercialization of UAM services, our relationships with strategic partners, and current litigation and potential litigation involving us. Management has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While they believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management's control. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause EHang's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Media Contact: pr@ehang.com
Investor Contact: ir@ehang.com

