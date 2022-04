FILE PHOTO: Shipping containers pass through the Suez Canal in Suez

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt's Suez Canal recorded revenue of $1.69 billion in the first quarter of 2022, up from $1.4 billion in the same period a year prior, the canal authority said in a statement on Saturday.

The canal is the fastest shipping route between Europe and Asia and one of the Egyptian government's main sources of foreign currency.

(Reporting by Yusri Mohammed; writing by Moataz Mohamed; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)