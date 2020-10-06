Threat of home demolitions sparks protests among Egypt's poorest

Rights groups say two Egyptians have been killed and hundreds more detained in a recent wave of protests as anger mounts against a law some of those hit hardest by the economic fallout from coronavirus say now threatens their homes.

The protests, mostly in impoverished remote areas, were spurred on by a growth in anti-government sentiment, in particular over a law demanding residents pay fines to legalise homes built on agricultural land. Many say they cannot afford the fine, despite government threats to demolish the homes of those who can’t pay.

“People protested because the government said land on which dozens of houses are built, housing dozens of families, belongs to the Ministry of Endowments,” said a resident of Atfih, a village in Giza, whose brother was detained.

The resident said they had seen police officers storm the village, surround the streets, and start to arrest people. Some protesters, he said, attacked a few police officers, and then torched a police car.

“Whenever we hear the government is coming to demolish a house we gather to stop them, then they come back at night to arrest random people,” he added.

Amnesty International said security forces have responded to the unrest with birdshot, tear gas, and in some cases live rounds. One person was shot dead on 25 September, according to Amnesty, with a second, Oweis al-Rawi, killed in Luxor in the early hours of Thursday morning.

According to the Cairo-based NGO Egyptian Commission for Rights and Freedoms, 510 people have been detained since 20 September, with most aged between 18 and 30, but others have put the total higher. The Arabic Network for Human Rights Information has said 600 people are currently detained, while Khaled Ali, a human rights lawyer, has listed the names of 735 detainees.

At least 68 minors have been detained, according to Egypt’s public prosecution. In anti-government protests in major cities last year, Egyptian security forces later arrested more than 4,000 people, including children.

Police brutality and a reaction to austerity measures are the backdrop to the most recent wave of protests. Citizens’ financial woes increased following the economic burdens of Covid-19, in a country where a third live below the poverty line and, according to a government information centre, at least half of all Egyptians have borrowed money to meet their basic needs.

Critics say the government’s demands to legalise buildings on agricultural land amounts to a land grab, one targeting citizens with few options left. For those who built their homes in remote areas and paid bribes to receive basic services, this widespread practice was never an issue until now.

The Egyptian president, Abdel-Fatah al-Sisi, gave a furious speech railing against illegal construction in late August. “If it becomes necessary I will deploy the army to all of Egypt’s villages to enforce the law,” he said.

The result is a harsh choice for some of Egypt’s poorest. “Most of the people in the Atfih are very poor and those who own land can barely feed their children,” explained the Giza resident. “Our family lives in a flat in a building built by a contractor. Now they are telling us each flat has to pay 8,000 EGP [£393] or the whole building will be demolished. Where are we going to live?”

An extended deadline looms for alleged building violators to pay hefty fines to legalise their homes by the end of October. In the interim, protests have taken hold in areas where they have rarely done so previously, in a country where demonstrations have been all but banned since 2013.

The deaths of the two protestors fuelled further grievances against the state, particularly in the southern city of Luxor.

