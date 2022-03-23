Egyptian pound slides further after central bank’s moves

·2 min read

CAIRO (AP) — The Egyptian pound slipped further against the dollar on Wednesday, after Egypt’s Central Bank raised its main interest rate and devalued the local currency by 14%.

The moves by the Central Bank of Egypt were meant to combat inflationary waves triggered by the coronavirus pandemic and Russia’s war in Ukraine, which hiked oil prices to record highs.

Banks were selling the U.S. currency at more than 18.5 pounds while buying it at over 18.45. That’s up from an average of 15.6 pounds for $1 before the central bank’s decision on Monday.

The central bank increased the key interest rate by 100 basis points to reach 9.75%. The overnight deposit and lending rate were also raised by 100 basis points each to reach 9.25% and 10.25% respectively, the bank said.

The bank citied the war in Ukraine that has shaken the global economy and threatened food supplies and livelihoods of people across the world.

Economists have said the moves were likely signs that the government is working to secure another financing package from the International Monetary Fund.

The rising cost of basic goods has deepened the hardships facing middle class and poor Egyptians. They have suffered from price hikes since the government embarked on an ambitious reform program in 2016 to overhaul the country’s battered economy.

The reforms were agreed on with the IMF for a $12 billion bailout. Such economic reforms included tough austerity measures such as slashing fuel subsidies and increases in prices of everything from subway fares to utility costs.

That has taken a heavy toll on most of the country's over 103 million population; 29.7% of them live in poverty, according to official figures.

Since the war in Ukraine, residents across the country have reported rises in the price of bread, fresh vegetables and fruits and other commodities amid fears of global economic crisis. Egypt is the world’s largest wheat importer, and most of its imports come from Russia and Ukraine.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly said they were working on reconstructing the 2022-2023 budget to be prepared for “the most pessimistic scenarios.”

Authorities also established mobile markets in public squares across the country that offer food and other commodities at discounted prices.

The government has taken steps to control prices hikes, including a 130 billion pound (over $7 billion) relief package. It said planned increases in pensions and salaries for civil servants would be applied starting in April rather than July.

It also set a new pricing system for unsubsidized bread after bakeries raised prices to up to 50%. Retailers who violate the government-set prices face a fine of up to 5 million pounds ($286,200).

By Samy Magdy, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Diesel, home heating fuel up across N.L. Wednesday

    The price of diesel fuel and home heating oil is up across Newfoundland and Labrador Wednesday morning, ahead of an expected shift in the price of gasoline on Thursday. The Public Utilities Board interrupted its weekly price-setting schedule to changes prices a day early because of what it calls a 'significant upward shift' in the benchmark prices used to set maximum prices. A release from the board says the increase is considered 'extraordinary' and warranted the early adjustment. The price of

  • Corner Brook taxi companies pushing for fuel charge to offset rising gas prices

    Taxi drivers in Corner Brook are calling on the city to implement a $2 surcharge on fares to offset rising fuel costs. The rise in fuel prices has left taxi companies struggling, according to Wade King, who owns three cab companies in the city. "We base our income on the end of the day," King told CBC News on Monday. "When you fuel up and you're burning 40 dollars more a day in gas, doing the same work and making the same amount of money, at the end of the day it's a big loss on our drivers. Whi

  • Federal Liberal-NDP deal could mean uncertain future for Bay du Nord, say N.L. PCs

    Newfoundland and Labrador Opposition leader David Brazil wants his provincial counterparts to start lobbying for Bay du Nord, in the wake of a new deal between the federal Liberals and the NDP. The agreement between the federal parties would see the Liberals advance a number of other NDP priorities — including pursuing aggressive action against climate change and a pledge to transition to a low-carbon future for workers — in exchange for NDP support into 2025. Brazil said there's now more uncert

  • Smartmatic is re-starting a backup defamation lawsuit it filed against Sidney Powell after a New York judge dismissed its case

    The election technology company filed a backup lawsuit in Washington, DC, that it's moving forward with.

  • McDavid has three points, Kane scores twice as Oilers top Devils 6-3

    EDMONTON — Evander Kane scored twice and Connor McDavid had a goal and a pair of assists as the Edmonton Oilers kept the longest active winning streak in the NHL alive with a 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Leon Draisaitl, Tyson Barrie and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers (35-23-4), who have won five in a row on a crucial homestand. Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils (22-35-5), who have lost three in a row and four of th

  • Penguins add some firepower with Rickard Rakell acquisition

    The Penguins have acquired one more weapon as the team gears up for another Cup run.

  • College hockey team celebrates with trophy, gets winning goal overturned 40 minutes later

    Minnesota State had to win the Mason Cup twice.

  • Jets' Harkins scores twice in 6-4 win over Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jansen Harkins scored twice, Kyle Connor got his 39th goal of the season and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 Sunday night. Nikolaj Ehlers, Josh Morrissey and Blake Wheeler also scored, and Connor added two assists for the Jets. Andrew Copp added three assists, and Winnipeg won for the third time in four games to get within five points of the Western Conference's final wild-card spot. Jonathan Toews, Dylan Strome, Taylor Raddysh and Philipp Kurashev each scored fo

  • Nick Nurse highlights learning points for Raptors in OT loss to Lakers

    In a tough and physical matchup, the Raptors allowed one turnover too many to give the Lakers an OT win on Friday night. Toronto coach Nick Nurse discussed what can be learned from a back-and-forth game that didn’t go his team’s way. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Lightning replaced their stellar third line and now look poised to three-peat

    Who cares about tomorrow when you’re still in the now, and why would the Lightning change their winning formula this time around?

  • VanVleet not worried about getting back in rhythm after injury

    After missing a game with a knee issue, Fred VanVleet wasn’t necessarily at 100 percent against the Bulls on Monday night. But the Raptors guard is confident it won’t take long to get back into shape. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Oilers' bet on Evander Kane has paid off. Should Edmonton re-sign him?

    Signing Kane certainly had its risks, but so far Ken Holland's decision to bring in the troubled forward has paid dividends.

  • Canadiens credit St. Louis' mentality for renewed desire to win hockey games

    MONTREAL — Two of the most popular words around the Canadiens locker room lately are “confidence” and “swagger" – and Montreal played with both in its most recent victory. After a tight first period, the Canadiens broke out with three second-period goals in a 5-1 triumph over the Ottawa Senators Saturday. The Habs (17-36-9) are still last in the Eastern Conference with 43 points but they say they have been stepping on the ice with a renewed desire to win under coach Martin St. Louis. Since the H

  • Canucks deal defenceman Travis Hamonic to Senators

    The Canucks are receiving a third-round pick that was originally theirs in the Hamonic deal.

  • Maple Leafs trade Travis Dermott to Canucks

    To bolster its roster ahead of the deadline, Toronto has bid farewell to a fan favourite.

  • Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci details recovery from testicular cancer

    CALGARY — Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci has revealed he is recovering from testicular cancer. In a statement, the 25-year-old from Calgary said he was diagnosed Feb. 16. "Following the guidance of our team physician, I sought immediate treatment at Rockyview General Hospital. Within 48 hours I had been admitted, undergone a radical inguinal orchiectomy, and was discharged to recover at home," he said. "Thankfully, all initial testing indicates that the cancer was caught early and was cont

  • Canada's Thompson, Leman pick up podium finishes at ski cross World Cup

    Canada's Marielle Thompson finished second in the final women's ski cross World Cup event to secure a bronze medal for the season in Veysonnaz, Switzerland on Saturday. The Whistler, B.C., native was edged out by Sweden's Sandra Naeslund who finished first in the race and claimed the season title. Switzerland's Fanny Smith finished third in the event but grabbed the season's silver medal. Fellow Canadians Hannah Schmidt and Brittany Phelan finished a close fourth and fifth, respectively, in the

  • Hartman gets winner late in 3rd, Wild beat Blackhawks 3-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ryan Hartman scored with 3:13 left in the game, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Saturday to finish off a four-game season sweep of its Central Division rival. Frederick Gaudreau and Jordan Greenway also scored for Minnesota. Cam Talbot made 21 saves to win his fifth straight, improving to 9-4-0 in his last 13 starts. Seth Jones scored his first goal in 36 games for the Blackhawks, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves, On the game-winner, Kirill Kapriz

  • Tkachuk puts up three points, Calgary Flames hand Vancouver Canucks ugly 5-2 loss

    VANCOUVER — Matthew Tkachuk put up three points as the Calgary Flames trounced the Canucks 5-2 in Vancouver on Saturday. Tkachuk had a goal and two assists while Rasmus Andersson added one of each. Noah Hanifin, Elias Lindholm and Johnny Gaudreau also scored for the Flames (38-16-8). The Canucks (30-26-7) replied with goals from Matthew Highmore and Brock Boeser. Dan Vladar made 23 saves for a Flames team that lost 1-0 in overtime to the Buffalo Sabres in Calgary on Friday. Despite playing its s

  • Bruins sign newly acquired Hampus Lindholm to eight-year extension

    The Bruins wasted no time in locking Hampus Lindholm for the long haul.