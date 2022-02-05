Egypt XI vs Senegal: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, Covid and injury latest for AFCON final

(AP)

Egypt are missing only one player ahead of facing Senegal in the Africa Cup of Nations final.

Omar Kabal will not be able to take up his spot in the side after the right-back earned a suspension for accumulating yellow cards during the tournament.

Akram Tawfik started the tournament as the regular right-back but was ruled out after the opening match, while central defender Ahmed Hegazy is a doubt having missed the semi-final.

Manager Carlos Queiroz and assistant Roger de Sa are also going to be absent as the Pharaohs look to win their eighth AFCON crown, after being sent off in their victory over Cameroon.

In better news for Egypt, a round of Covid-19 tests came back fully negative ahead of the clash in Olembe.

Mohamed Salah will once again lead the line - in a showdown against his Liverpool colleague Sadio Mane. Mohamed Abou Gabal will likely continue in goal after his semi-final heroics.

Egypt predicted XI: Gabal; Ashour, Abdelmonem, Wensh, Fotouh; Sherif, Elneny, Fathy; Marmoush, Salah, Mohamed.