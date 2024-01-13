Egypt vs Mozambique: AFCON prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Mozambique are up first for Egypt at this year's Africa Cup of Nations.

The Pharaohs are favourites to top Group B, which also features Ghana and Cape Verde, as they look to go one better than their final defeats in 2021 and 2017 by winning AFCON for an eighth time.

No country has lifted the trophy more but the wait goes on for Mohamed Salah's crowning.

Mozambique are not expected to pose Egypt a huge threat on the opening weekend on what is their fifth trip to AFCON.

The world's 111th-ranked team have failed to win a game on each of their previous visits to the tournament.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Egypt vs Mozambique is scheduled for a 5pm GMT kick-off on Sunday, January 14, 2024.

The match will take place at Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny in Abidjan.

Mohamed Salah will lead Egypt at AFCON (REUTERS)

Where to watch Egypt vs Mozambique

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Egypt vs Mozambique team news

Liverpool winger Salah and Arsenal's Mohamed Elneny feature in an Egyptian squad where the bulk of the players have been selected from domestic clubs.

It is also an experienced squad consisting of nobody under the age of 24.

Salah and former Aston Villa man Trezeguet flanked Nantes striker Mostafa Mohamed in their friendly win over Tanzania to warm up for AFCON.

Mozambique have called up 40-year-old midfielder Domingues to add to his 106 caps while Atletico Madrid's Reinildo Mandava will be a key man at the back.

Egypt vs Mozambique prediction

With 12 wins in their last 14 games, Egypt are arguably the form team entering this year's AFCON.

Egypt to win, 3-0.

Egypt were beaten in the final at two of the last three AFCONs (AFP via Getty Images)

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Not only have Mozambique lost every game to Egypt, they have never scored a goal in this fixture, which has a 9-0 aggregate score.

Egypt wins: 5

Mozambique wins: 0

Draws: 0

Egypt vs Mozambique match odds

Egypt: 1/3

Mozambique: 9/1

Draw: 7/2

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).