Egypt vs Morocco LIVE: Africa Cup of Nations team news, line-ups and more today
The third and fourth quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations take place on Sunday, with Cameroon and Burkina Faso awaiting the winners in the last four of the competition. First up is Egypt against Morocco and the victor will take on the hosts on Thursday, as the options to become continental champions are narrowed down.
Mohamed Salah and Co have not been free-scoring in the competition, netting just twice in the group phase and progressing through the last-16 on penalties after a goalless draw, while Morocco topped their group netting five in the process before earning a comeback win over Malawi in their opening knock-out encounter. So far in the last eight, a Karl Toko Ekambi double sent Cameroon through past Gambia, before Burkina Faso earned a narrow victory over Tunisia to keep their remarkable run going.
There are doubts over one or two players’ fitness ahead of this encounter as the rapid-fire nature of international tournament football starts to bite, but with the stakes high and the margin for error slim, the team who copes best with the problems at hand have a huge reward on offer. Follow all the live updates as Egypt face Morocco below:
EGY XI: Abogabal, Kamal, Hegazy, Abdelmoneim, Fatouh, Ashraf, Elsoulia, Elneny, Salah, Mohamed, Marmoush
MOR XI: Bounou, Hakimi, Aguerd, Saiss, Masina, S Amrabat, Barkok, Amallah, El Haddadi, Boufal, En-Nesyri
Egypt vs Morocco team news
And the Pharaohs’ confirmed XI:
Abogabal, Kamal, Hegazy, Abdelmoneim, Fatouh, Ashraf, Elsoulia, Elneny, Salah, Mohamed, Marmoush
Confirmed line-up for Morocco:
Bounou, Hakimi, Aguerd, Saiss, Masina, S Amrabat, Barkok, Amallah, El Haddadi, Boufal, En-Nesyri
AFCON latest news
Watford have confirmed forward Ismaila Sarr has officially joined up with Senegal ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final against Equatorial Guinea.
Sarr has been out of action since suffering a knee injury in the Hornets’ Premier League victory over Manchester United on November 20.
The 23-year-old’s fitness ahead of the tournament in Cameroon had been the subject of a club-versus-country row between Watford and the Senegalese Football Federation.
Ultimately it was mutually agreed that Sarr would travel to Barcelona for treatment.
After making good progress, the player has linked up with his country this week and could now be involved on Sunday.
A tweet from Watford read: “Ismaila Sarr has joined up with #TeamSenegal ahead of their #AFCON2021 quarter-final. We wish Ismaila a safe and successful time with his national team.”
Senegal face Equatorial Guinea in the final last-eight fixture, after Egypt first face Morocco.