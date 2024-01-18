Egypt vs Ghana lineups: Confirmed team news, predicted XIs, injury latest for AFCON game today

Ghana will hope to have Mohammed Kudus back for tonight's huge Africa Cup of Nations clash with Egypt.

The West Ham forward picked up a minor hamstring injury against Arsenal last month and was still contending with the issue heading into the tournament, missing Ghana's AFCON opener against Cape Verde.

The Black Stars lost that match, immediately putting them on the back foot in Group B, and they now face a tough test against Egypt as they look to get their campaign back on track.

Kudus has returned to full training and is in contention for Ghana tonight, with Chris Hughton potentially bringing him straight into the starting XI.

There are options for Ghana should Kudus miss out again, with Andre Ayew and Inaki Williams both only getting cameos off the bench against Cape Verde.

Egypt are not believed to have picked up any fresh injury concerns in their dramatic opening draw with Mozambique. Mohamed Salah scored a 97th-minute penalty to earn a draw for his country, but it was still two points dropped.

Mohamed Elneny started that match and played 78 minutes, more than he has managed in total for Arsenal this season. He appeared to come through it unscathed and is set to start in midfield again this evening.

Trezeguet had a quiet game for Egypt compared to team-mates Salah and Mostafa Mohamed, and faces competition on the left wing from Omar Marmoush.

Predicted Egypt XI: El-Shenawy, Hany, Hegazy, Abdelmonem, Hamdi, Zizo, Elneny, Fathi, Marmoush, Mohamed, Salah

Doubts: None

Predicted Ghana XI: Ofori, Odoi, Dijku, Salisu, Mensah, Ashimeru, Baba, Konigsdorffer, J Ayew, Kudus, Semenyo

Doubt: Kudus

Time and date: 8pm GMT on Thursday January 18, 2024

Venue: Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan

TV channel and live stream: Sky Sports, BBC Three