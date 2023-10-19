Rishi Sunak arrives in Tel Aviv as Egypt and US agree to allow aid into Gaza

Rishi Sunak has arrived in Israel for a two-day visit as Egypt agreed to deliver limited humanitarian supplies into the Gaza Strip after an intervention from US President Joe Biden.

Mr Sunak will meet the country's prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and President Isaac Herzog. He will urge Middle East leaders to “avoid further dangerous escalation", saying that “too many lives have been lost" already in the Israeli-Hamas war.

It comes as Egyptian president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi agreed to open the Rafah border crossing to allow up to 20 trucks of aid into Gaza, which Israel said it would not prevent so long as the aid did not reach Hamas militants. The aid could begin to arrive from Friday.

Mr Biden during a visit on Wednesday raised the issue of humanitarian aid, while also backing Israel’s claim that the deadly blast at the al-Ahli Hospital was a result of a misfired Palestinian rocket.

08:17 , Bill Mcloughlin

After Egypt agreed to allow aid into Gaza, an United Arab Emirates plane is loaded with UN supplies and will head to Cairo.

Egypt has said it will allow up to 20 aid trucks across the Rafah crossing at its border with Gaza.

Aid is loaded onto to a UAE plane bound for Egypt (AFP)

'Irresponsible' to speculate over Gaza hospital blast, says minister

08:01 , Bill Mcloughlin

It is "irresponsible" to speculate over the blast at a Gaza hospital which killed hundreds of people, security minister Tom Tugendhat has said.

He told Times Radio: “The reason we’re going to be so careful about this is that the premature speculation comes at a cost.

“Let’s be clear that the reality is there were beginning of talks promised between President Biden and some Arab leaders, and irresponsible speculation led to some of those leaders walking away as they thought that it would be unacceptable to discuss such matters after Israel had been accused of this attack.”

He added: “It now appears that that was at best speculation and at worst propaganda by a terrorist organisation.”

According to the Palestinian officials, 471 people have died following the explosion at the hospital.

'The UK stands with you,' PM says as he arrives in Israel

07:51 , Bill Mcloughlin

Arriving in Israel, Rishi Sunak told reporters at Tel Aviv report that attacks by Hamas militants were "unspeakable, horrific act of terrorism", as he reiterated the UK's unwavering support for Israel.

In a separate post on social media platform, X, he said: "I am in Israel, a nation in grief."I grieve with you and stand with you against the evil that is terrorism. Today, and always."

Number of British hostages 'not entirely clear'

07:33 , Josh Salisbury

The numbers of British hostages held by Hamas are still not entirely clear, security minister Tom Tugendhat has said.

"At the moment the figures are not entirely clear... we are doing our best to make sure that we help get the hostages released," he told Times Radio.

He said that both Rishi Sunak - who is in Israel - and Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, who is visiting Arab countries, are pressing for their release.

"As you know the Prime Minister has just landed in Israel and the Foreign Secretary is visiting various nations to ask for help in these conversations and no doubt he will be able to update you as soon as he's made some advances," he said.

Mr Sunak earlier said at least seven British nationals were killed in Hamas's surprise attack on Israel on 7 October, while at least a further nine are missing.

Foreign Office tells Brits to leave Lebanon after protests

07:27 , Josh Salisbury

The Foreign Office overnight has advised British nationals to leave Lebanon, which shares a border with Israel.

Angry protests have broken out across the Middle East, including in the Lebanese capital Beirut, where hundreds of demonstrators clashed with security forces near the US embassy.

Hezbollah, a key ally of Hamas, also held a rally in the city.

The Foreign Office has advised against all travel to the country and encouraged British nationals currently there to "leave now while commercial options remain available".

Pictured: Sunak arrives in Tel Aviv

07:21 , Josh Salisbury

Rishi Sunak has been pictured speaking to media at Ben Gurion International Airport.

Mr Sunak has just touched down in Tel Aviv, where he is expected to meet Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli president Isaac Herzog.

Rishi Sunak arrives in Tel Aviv

07:17 , Josh Salisbury

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has arrived in Tel Aviv for a two-day visit to Israel.

Mr Sunak is expected to meet with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel's president Isaac Herzog.

He will urge Middle East leaders to "avoid further dangerous escalation", saying that "too many lives have been lost" already in the Israeli-Hamas war.

