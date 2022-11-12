Egypt: Twenty-one killed and six injured after bus crashes into canal

A view of the accident site where a minibus fell into a canal in northern Egypt (REUTERS)

Twenty-one people have been killed and six injured after a bus crashed into a canal in northern Egypt, reports have stated.

According to the country’s health ministry, the accident happened near to Aga, in the Dakahlia province, 62 miles north-east from the capital, Cairo.

Three children were among the dead, Dr Sherif Makeen, a health ministry official said.

Officials believe the driver may have lost control of the steering wheel but investigations continue.

Sky News Arabia said at the time that teams were still searching for people in the water.

In July, 23 people died after a bus collided with a parked truck in Minya - 30 were also injured.

Last month, a truck crashed into a minibus in Dakahlia, killing at least 10 people.