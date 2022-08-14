Egypt: At least ‘41 people killed’ in Cairo church fire, reports state

(Evening Standard)

At least 41 people have died following a church fire in Egypt’s capital, reports have stated.

The blaze tore through the Abu Sefein church in Cairo on Sunday and also injured 14 people, the country’s Coptic Church said.

The fire allegedly broke out while a service was underway Sunday morning with sources telling Reuters that it was caused by an electrical malfunction as worshippers gathered for mass.

Fifteen firefighting vehicles were dispatched to the scene to put out the flames while ambulances ferried the casualties to nearby hospitals.

President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi spoke by phone with the Coptic Christian Pope Tawadros II to offer his condolences, the president’s office said.

“I am closely following the developments of the tragic accident,” el-Sissi wrote on Facebook.

“I directed all concerned state agencies and institutions to take all necessary measures, and immediately to deal with this accident and its effects.”

