Egypt keeper Gabaski’s penalty shootout cheat sheet revealed - but homework not enough to deny Sadio Mane

Egypt goalkeeper Gabaski may have come out second best in the penalty shootout that decided the Africa Cup of Nations final - but it was not for a lack of preparation.

Ahead of facing Senegal’s kicks, the shot-stopper continually referred to a water bottle with homework notes on where each player would aim their shot.

Following the 4-2 defeat, which came after a 0-0 draw over 120 minutes, Gabaski’s cheat sheet was found on the pitch and revealed by journalist Saddick Adams.

The bottle showed why he dived correctly for Kalidou Koulibaly’s opening penalty, which the Senegal captain powered into the bottom corner nonetheless.

Likewise, the notes told Gabaski to go low to his right for Abdou Diallo’s penalty and yet the power and accuracy behind the shot meant it too hit the net.

Egypt goalkeeper Gabaski forgot his bottle after the defeat. Info on Senegal's penalty takers.



This should go straight to CAF Museum if they have.

For the third kick, the cheat sheet recommended a slightly higher dive, again to the keeper’s right, and the Egypt star pulled off a smart stop to deny Bouna Sarr before the Pharaohs levelled up the shootout.

Senegal then sent up Bamba Dieng, who appears to have been missed out on the bottle and he sent Gabaski the wrong way with a kick high to the keeper’s right.

Up stepped Sadio Mane for the decisive kick, with the Liverpool winger having missed earlier in the game with a penalty low to the keeper’s right-hand corner.

Gabaski had even spoken to Mane’s club teammate Mohamed Salah before that first-half penalty, and both players once again aimed for that corner in the shootout - with the Senegal hero this time coming out on top.