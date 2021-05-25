The EGR B2B Awards Nominate GlobalBet as The Best Virtual Sports Supplier for 2021
BIRKIRKARA, MALTA / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / The EGR B2B Awards, a world renowned name in the gaming industry, have nominated GlobalBet, one of the world's biggest independent virtual sports providers, as the best B2B virtual sports supplier in 2021. The EGR B2B Awards recognise contributions to the gaming world such as mobile betting, payments, gaming software, recruitment, IT, infrastructure, and other activities associated with igaming.
A broad portfolio of more than 15 virtual and number games makes GlobalBet one of the best virtual sports providers in the world. Furthermore, GlobalBet is proud to employ a talented team of in-house developers and award-winning 3D artists who are constantly working to provide high-quality customised gaming solutions.
The 2021 EGR B2B Awards will be the first time that stakeholders in the industry will convene in the past 18 months. In order to comply with COVID-19 protocols, nominated companies will be allowed to choose their preferred method of attendance; therefore, participants can look forward to both in-person and virtual experiences during the two day ceremony.
What Makes GlobalBet the Top Provider?
1. Immediate Results
Virtual sports betting solutions offer immediate results and minimal wait times. GlobalBet virtual games last only 2 to 3 minutes and, with a built-in opportunity to skip promotional videos, provide immediate results, keep waiting times to a minimum, and allow customers to test their luck many times by betting parallely on different games.
2. Game Variety
GlobalBet offers a wide range of virtual games such as multiple Football Leagues, Greyhound, Horse, and Camel races, as well as color/color and number games. The cherry on top is a new product - the Virtual Sports Pro series which has unbelievably high graphics quality and realistic effects.
3. A True Omni-Channel Experience
GlobalBet provides a superior user experience by seamlessly integrating online, mobile, satellite, web, and retail gaming solutions into a single account and wallet.
4. Customisation And Branding
Any part of GlobalBet virtual sports, color/color, and number games can be customised for each operator to provide an unforgettable user experience while satisfying market needs.
5. Mobile Compatible
GlobalBets' focus on customer satisfaction demands that all gaming solutions be mobile compatible. Whether gambling on football or basketball, GlobalBet games are designed to allow users to place bets while on the go.
About GlobalBet
GlobalBet is an award-winning virtual sports provider in the sports betting industry. GlobalBet delivers a top tier virtual sports portfolio to their global customer base including 15 virtual sports, color/color, and number games.
GlobalBet employs a talented team of developers and animation artists who use complex artificial intelligence and animation tools to keep players glued to the screen. The system is designed for seamless integration and easy administration while allowing for live commentary and compatibility with almost all internet-enabled devices.
For the last 15 years GlobalBet has proved to be among the best B2B virtual sports providers and has gained many happy customers from around the world!
