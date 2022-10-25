Egide: 2022 Half year results

EGIDE
·8 min read
EGIDE
EGIDE

Bollène (France), October 25, 202207 :00 am (CET)
Press Release

2022 Half year results

  • H1 2022 sales at €16.02m: - 3.5% YoY, Egide SA (+4.5%) and Santier (+4.9%) sales do not fully compensate for the decrease in Egide USA sales (-20.5%)

  • Consolidated operating income: - €1.294 million, affected by recruitment and supply difficulties in the United States

  • Net income: - €2.016 million, the losses of the American entities not being offset by the capital gain on the sale of the Cambridge building in IFRS treatment in the consolidation.

  • Outlook:

    • The Group expects an improvement in the second half of 2022.

    • Some promising commercial negotiations are underway both in France and the USA.

    • Difficulties related to price increases, in particular for energy and chemical products, are anticipated, with consequent negotiation of sales price increases.

The Audit Committee and the Board of Directors met to approve the half-year financial results as of June 30, 2022. As a reminder, on Euronext Growth, the half-year financial statements are not submitted to an audit by the statutory auditors (Euronext Growth Rules, art. 4.2.1). The financial statements presented below are not and will not be audited.

The Egide Group's consolidated EBITDA (adjusted from IFRS16) for the six months ended June 30, 2022, amounts to €1.87 million.

First-half Results consolidated P&L
(In €m)



H1 2021



As a percentage of revenues



H1 2022



As a percentage of revenues

Sales

16.60

 

16.02

 

Current EBITDA *

1.19

7%

1.87

11%

Operating Income (Ebit)

0.52

3%

(1.29)

(8%)

Net Income

0.24

1%

(2.02)

(13%)

*Ebitda corrected from IFRS16

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIALS AS OF JUNE 30, 2022

The Egide group's consolidated revenues for the first half of 2022 were €16.02 million, down 3.5% compared with the first half of 2021, despite a 4.5% increase in sales at Egide SA and a 4.9% increase at Santier, which did not fully offset the 20.5% decrease in sales at Egide USA, which was favorably impacted by an exchange rate effect, since in constant dollars the group's growth would have been negative 8.2% (In US$, Egide USA revenue is down 27.9% and Santier is down 4.8%).

These results are mainly explained by the difficulties in recruiting personnel and supply that have disrupted US production. Measures have been taken to increase the salaries of the direct labor force, but the situation remains tense.

In terms of business, with the replacement of the Bollène facility manager and the Cambridge facility manager, the group continued to renew its management with the arrival of David Hien to manage the factory in Bollène (France) and Terry Toh for the one in Cambridge (USA).

Thus, the highlights of the activity of the 3 sites can be analyzed as follows:

  • Egide SA continues to grow and consolidates its leadership position in the thermal imaging market in Europe (notably with the acquisition of new customers), Asia (China and South Korea) and the Middle East. The strategy focused on the development of high quality packages for power, optronics and microwave applications continues to be successful with new projects, in line with the production tool modernization plan, currently being deployed.

  • Egide USA has been heavily impacted by the labor shortage in the United States, despite adjusting salary schedules to above-market levels. As new employees were brought into the plant, training and "rework" affected operational efficiency. Despite these industrial difficulties, which are beginning to subside, business activity and order backlog are high, thanks in particular to the thermal battery and defense sectors. The order book is solid.

  • Santier's business improved in the first half of the year, but like the Cambridge plant, San Diego is suffering from the same U.S. labor market and supply chain issues.

Sales in dollars accounted for 52% of the group's total revenues in the first half of 2022.

RESULTS AS OF JUNE 30, 2022
The split by entity of the consolidated operating result is as follows:
Egide SA, (37k€)
For Egide USA, (312k€)
For Santier (879k€), including (345k€) additional goodwill impairment.

The results of the US companies are mainly impacted by the problems of the US labor market, supply difficulties and other inefficiencies related to the need to train incoming staff.

The non-recurring operating income and expenses for the first half of 2022 mainly concern the sale of the Cambridge building. The accounting impact before IFRS treatment of this sale represents a capital gain of €2,952k, however the IFRS 16 treatment of lease-back transactions is extremely restrictive and only recognizes a capital gain of €160k. The major difference comes from the reclassification of €2,450k in financial debt and not in profit. The subsequent corollary, during the entire term of the lease, will be an appreciation in loan repayment and interest of a large part of the rent.

The immediate consequence is that, unlike what had been anticipated, the first-half losses of the American entities are not offset by the capital gain on the sale of the building.

Beyond this initial impact, it was decided to recognize taxes on this capital gain in the amount of the remaining deferred tax asset, i.e., €534k.

In addition, an impairment loss was recognized which led to the recognition of an additional impairment of the goodwill of Santier Inc. of €345k.

IFRS 16 has reclassified €336k of rental income into €242k of depreciation and €68k of interest, over H1 2022.

The consolidated net result was thus negative by K€ 2016.


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AS OF JUNE 30, 2022

ACTIF

PASSIF

 

Dec 2021

June 2022

 

Dec 2021

June 2022

Non-current assets

12.85

11.05

Shareholders’ Equity

11.57

10.32

Inventory, trade, and other receivables

13.86

15.91

Financial debt and provisions

4.71

7.77

Cash

1.59

3.89

Trade and other payables.

12.02

12.76

TOTAL

28.30

30.85

TOTAL

28.30

30.85

Capital expenditure for the half-year were €483k, including €245k at Egide SA, €160k at Egide USA and €78k at Santier. The working capital requirement (inventories + account receivables + other current assets – accounts payable - other current liabilities) is 104 days of sales, compared to 95 days on June 30, 2021.

Financial debts are mainly composed of 3 PGE loans for €1,142k from Egide SA, equipment loans for €748k from Egide USA and Santier. It should be noted that these American loans do not comply with the Covenants and have therefore all been reclassified as short-term. Egide SA also has 615k€ of other loans, including 456k€ for financing the Research Tax Credit.

The IFRS treatment of the factor has reintegrated the €1,558k of financed receivables into debt and accounts receivable. On the other hand, two revolving credit facilities to finance working capital are used in the USA for €1,129k and €1,239k respectively by Egide USA and Santier. These two accounts receivable and inventory financing facilities were contracted with the Banc of California, which does not wish to continue its relationship with the group.

REVIEW OF THE US ENTITY FINANCING SITUATION.

In the USA, the need to replace the current banking partner (Banc of California) at its request was a major disruptive factor, causing a delay in the publication of the Group's 2021 annual reports and constituting a going concern risk. This risk has been greatly reduced thanks to a $6 million lease-back of the Cambridge building, in return for the repayment of the corresponding $1.2 million outstanding real estate loan. This refinancing operation should be a key point in the resolution of the group's financing problems in the USA.

However, as of June 30, 2022, and at the date of publication of these financial statements, the replacement for this American banking partner has not yet been finalized. Gibraltar, which had been presented as a potential successor, seems to have requirements difficult to meet and further talks have started with other players.

The deadline has been extended with Banc of California, to December 31, 2022, and the group's management is confident about the outcome of the current financing search.

OUTLOOK

The Group expects some improvement in the second half of the year without any favorable or unfavorable events. Some promising commercial negotiations are underway both in France and in the USA, which would allow a return to healthy growth at least for 2023.

In addition to the staffing problems already mentioned, the group will be facing difficulties linked to price increases, particularly for energy and chemicals. The energy situation has not yet changed much, as supply contracts are still running. Moreover, while energy prices have risen five or tenfold in Europe, they have "only" increased by 50% in the USA. The group is taking measures to negotiate price increases with its customers, including on multi-year orders.
The objectives of modernizing the group's production tool are still valid, to which are now added more ecological objectives and drastic energy savings.

Jim Collins, President, and CEO of Egide, comments: "It has been a difficult recovery from the pandemic and the industrial fire at our Cambridge facility. In the United States, recruitment difficulties have had a negative impact on our business. The lack of an available skilled workforce has required us to hire entry-level workers while increasing the cost of our existing workforce to retain them. In addition, our metal component suppliers are experiencing the same labor issues, as well as limited availability of special metal materials. This has disrupted our supply chain for these components. The result is significant delays in delivery of existing orders. While the company is working to resolve recruitment and supply chain delays, our customer base remains loyal."

He concluded: "Our Bollène plant has stabilized at break-even in terms of profitability, a major improvement over the past years. The prospect of increased revenue is encouraging for continued improvement. At the Group level, new opportunities have appeared in all our market segments in Europe and the United States. We are therefore ready to take the necessary steps to seize these opportunities. The result will be increased revenue and profitability."

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Half Year 2021 Results presentation to analysts & Investors – Video Conference

October 25, 2022 – 11 :30 am Paris Time



Availability of the 2022 Half-Year Financial Report



October 26, 2022



2022 full year sales



January 26, 2023

CONTACTS

EGIDE – Luc ArdonCFO - +33 4 90 30 35 94 – luc.ardon@fr.egide-group.com

FIN’EXTENSO – Press Relations - Isabelle Aprile - +33 1 39 97 61 22 – i.aprile@finextenso.fr

About Egide - www.egide-group.com

Egide is a group with an international dimension, specialized in the manufacture of hermetic packages and heat dissipation solutions for sensitive electronic components. It operates in cutting edge markets with strong technology barriers to entry in all critical industry segments (Thermal Imaging. Optronics. High-Frequency. Power Units…). Egide is the only pure player in this market niche with manufacturing bases in France and the United States.

EGIDE is listed Euronext Growth Paris™- ISIN : FR0000072373 - Mnémo : ALGID

Keep up to date with all the Group's news online: www.egide-group.com and LinkedIn

Attachment


Latest Stories

  • Canadian women hurting but still winning at Rugby World Cup in New Zealand

    Canada is enduring a war of attrition at the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand. But coach Kevin Rouet's team has yet to stumble. The third-ranked Canadian women (2-0-0) wrap up Pool B play Saturday night against the sixth-ranked U.S. (1-1-0) in Auckland (3:15 p.m. Sunday local time) in control of their own destiny, despite losing a third player for the tournament in the wake of last weekend's 22-12 win over No. 5 Italy. Scrum half Brianna Miller was taken to hospital after the match and ruled out o

  • Oilers' second-period outburst helps to sink Penguins 6-3

    EDMONTON — It was billed as a marquee matchup between Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby, but Leon Draisaitl ended up stealing the show. Draisaitl had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers exploded for four goals in the second period to come from behind and defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Monday. “We were just not skating and it seems very obvious with our group that the second we start skating and being engaged that we are extremely hard to stop,” said Draisaitl of his team being ab

  • Calgary Flames sign goalie Dan Vladar to two-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h

  • NFL Week 7 Picks: Can Kyler Murray shine when it gets 'tough'?

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said recently that his rookie season was the last time he found things as challenging. Can Murray get his team back in playoff contention when the Cardinals host the Saints in Week 7?

  • Flames suffer first loss of season as Tuch's hat trick leads Sabres to 6-3 win

    CALGARY — Led by strong individual performances including Ramus Dahlin's record-setting start to the season, the Buffalo Sabres have looked the part of a more formidable opponent than years past. Dahlin scored for the fourth straight game — an NHL record for a defenceman to open the season — and Alex Tuch notched his first career hat trick as the Sabres handed the Calgary Flames their first loss of the season on Thursday night with a 6-3 victory. "It's crazy,” Dahlin said about his accomplishmen

  • NHL best and worst: Kaprizov, Larkin, Crosby's cooking and more

    From the Coyotes owning the Leafs in Toronto to Crosby's banana bread, here's the best, worst, weirdest and funniest from the week that was in the NHL.

  • Blackhawks G Petr Mrazek hampered by groin strain

    CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek missed practice on Saturday because of a groin strain. The 30-year-old Mrazek was hurt during the second period of Friday night's 4-3 overtime victory against the Detroit Red Wings. He finished with 15 saves on 18 shots. The Blackhawks host the Seattle Kraken on Sunday. Alex Stalock replaced Mrazek Friday and made 10 saves in the win against Detroit. The Blackhawks recalled goaltender Arvid Soderblom from the minors after the game. ___ AP

  • Simona Halep, 2-time major champ, gets provisional drug ban

    Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after failing a drug test during the U.S. Open in August. The ITIA announced the punishment Friday for Halep, a former No. 1 player who is currently No. 9 in the WTA rankings. She won Wimbledon in 2019, beating 23-time major champion Serena Williams in the final, and the French Open in 2018. In a social media post, Halep called the news of her positive test “the biggest shock of my

  • Rory McIlroy back on top of the world by winning CJ Cup

    RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy capped off his steady march back to No. 1 in the world on Sunday with an explosive burst of three birdies late in the round to hold off Kurt Kitayama and win the CJ Cup in South Carolina. Tied with Kitayama with five holes to go at Congaree, McIlroy ran off three straight birdies to seize control and finished with two bogeys, hardly enough to ruin the moment. He closed with a 4-under 67 for a one-shot victory. McIlroy, who finished at 17-under 267, won for the

  • NBA suspends Heat's Martin, Jovic for 1 game

    MIAMI (AP) — Caleb Martin's scuffle with Christian Koloko will keep him out of the Miami-Toronto rematch on Monday night. Martin has been suspended for one game by the NBA, after the league determined he was the instigator in a scuffle with Koloko that spilled into the baseline seats near the Miami bench during a Heat-Raptors game on Saturday. Also suspended: Heat rookie Nikola Jovic, who was found to have left the bench area during the incident. Koloko was fined $15,000 for grabbing Martin duri

  • Malinin's quad axel lifts 17-year-old to Skate America title, Canadians get silver in pairs

    NORWOOD, Mass. — Ilia Malinin wasn't sure whether he would unveil his quad axel, the hardest jump in figure skating that only he had landed in competition, after a fourth-place short program left him playing catchup at Skate America. Not only did he try it, the 17-year-old American phenom landed it nearly perfectly. Malinin's brilliant quad axel, along with four more quads packed into a dynamic free skate Saturday night, was enough to lift him past Kao Miura and to the top step of the podium in

  • Struggling Canucks remain winless after 'embarrassing' 5-1 loss to Sabres

    VANCOUVER — Boos rained down on the Vancouver Canucks as they left the ice on Saturday. Hopes had been high for the team's first home game of the season, but with just minutes left on the clock and the Buffalo Sabres up, three jerseys were tossed on the ice and others in the disgruntled crowd expressed their displeasure with jeers. “It was the first time I've ever been involved with that," head coach Bruce Boudreau said after the Sabres handed his Canucks a 5-1 loss. "And obviously I hope the pl

  • Kubalik has goal, 2 assists as Red Wings beat ducks 5-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Dominik Kubalik had a goal and two assists as the Detroit Red Wings beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-1 on Sunday. Dylan Larkin, David Perron, Joe Veleno and Elmer Soderblom also scored to help Detroit improve to 3-0-2. Ville Husso had 32 saves to improve to 4-0-0 in his career against Anaheim. The Red Wings have points in each of their first five games for the first time since 2011-12, when they started 5-0-0. Trevor Zegras scored for Anaheim and John Gibson finished with 36 saves. Larkin

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • Lomberg scores in 3rd to help Panthers beat Islanders 3-2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Lomberg scored early in the third period and the Florida Panthers held on to beat the New York Islanders 3-2 on Sunday. Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen also scored for the Panthers, and Spencer Knight finished with 23 saves. Florida beat New York for the second time this season after a 3-1 win in the season opener on Oct. 13. Anders Lee scored two power-play goals for the Islanders, who lost their third straight. Semyon Varlamov had 28 saves. Florida opened a 2-0 lea

  • Stampeders put an end to Roughriders' playoff pursuit with 32-21 win

    REGINA — With the Saskatchewan Roughriders eliminated from the CFL playoff race on Saturday, Craig Dickenson is hoping to return for his fourth season as head coach. Dickenson and general manager Jeremy O’Day have come under fire over the last two months as the Riders have struggled immensely since starting the season 4-1. A 32-21 Saturday loss to the Calgary Stampeders dropped the Riders to 6-11 after going 2-10 in their last 12 games. The Stampeders, who are 11-6 and playoff bound, handed the

  • Lions beat Elks 31-14, clinch home field for semifinals

    EDMONTON — Keon Hatcher, James Butler and Antonio Pipkin all recorded touchdowns as the B.C. Lions secured a home playoff date with a 31-14 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Friday. The Lions, now 12-5, will finish second in the CFL’s West Division, earning the right to host their first playoff game since 2016 and just their second since 2012. The horrific home disadvantage streak of losses for the Elks (4-14) will carry into the off-season. Edmonton has now lost a CFL record 17 consecutive game

  • Leafs launch road trip by grounding Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — John Tavares liked how the Toronto Maple Leafs stuck up for each other and kept their cool in a physical 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. With just under four minutes left in the second period and Toronto holding a 2-1 lead, Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey laid a hit on Leafs forward Nick Robertson. It sparked Leafs blueliner Morgan Rielly to come to his defence and tangle with Morrissey. “Obviously, it speaks a lot of (Rielly's) character. Not surprising,” Tavares said.

  • How Bruins are thriving in Brad Marchand's absence

    The Bruins still look like a force to be reckoned with, even without Brad Marchand in the lineup.

  • Juraj Slafkovsky scores first career goal as Canadiens rout Coyotes 6-2

    MONTREAL — It took five games and a little more tape on his stick but Juraj Salfkovsky finally scored his first National Hockey League goal. The Canadiens used a three-goal first period to cruise to a 6-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday. The Bell Centre crowd gave the first overall pick a standing ovation as the PA announcer called his name and kept it going by chanting Slafkovsky's name after the second-period marker. "It’s amazing. To score my first goal in this building, it’s a dream