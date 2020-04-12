These Eggs-Cellent Easter Puns Will Have You Cracking up All Sunday

Photo credit: Catherine Lane - Getty Images

From Good Housekeeping

Scroll to continue with content Ad

There's no doubt that Easter is one of the cutest holidays yet — after all, it's a day full of hopping Easter bunnies, colorful eggs, and fluffy chicks! Of course, with so many fascinating symbols and traditions for Easter, that also means that there are so many cute Easter puns and festive jokes out there. That's why we've gathered all the best Easter puns for the holiday, including clever and funny puns related to bunnies, eggs, and all other things Easter.

While you're competing in your family egg hunt and filling your basket with plenty of candy and goodies this April 12, you can be sure to celebrate Easter Sunday with the funniest puns for the holiday, including clever Easter egg puns and cute Easter puns for boyfriends and girlfriends as well as family. Whether you're on the hunt for the perfect message to write in your Easter greeting card or you're just looking to write something clever as an Instagram caption for all your bunny-filled photos, these egg-ceptional Easter puns will ensure you have the hoppiest holiday yet.

Easter Egg Puns

Who else is egg-cited for Easter?

I'm egg-stremely ready for this egg hunt.

I have so many egg puns, it's not even bunny.

I need to eggs-ercise off all this chocolate.

How was your Easter? I’m dyeing to know.

Not decorating any eggs today? Yolk's on you.

The Easter Bunny must get a lot of eggs-ercise.

Look on the sunny side: It's Easter!

Way too egg-cited about this holiday.

I've been dyeing to decorate some Easter eggs!

That’s all for Easter Sunday, yolks.

Photo credit: Westend61 - Getty Images

Easter Bunny Puns



Don't worry, be hoppy.

You can always count on Easter for being a good hare day.

Nobody's too hip to hop on Easter.

I carrot believe it's Easter.

Some-bunny's excited for Easter!

I'm all ears today.

I love Easter so much, it's not even bunny.

My favorite music to listen to on Easter is hip hop.

I don't even carrot at all about how many chocolate bunnies I'm eating today.

My Easter puns are very bunny.

It's officially Easter, let's hop to it!

Photo credit: Image Source - Getty Images

Easter Puns for Cards

Story continues

Hope you have an egg-cellent Easter.

Happy Easter to all my peeps!

Color me egg-cited to wish you a Happy Easter!

Sending you warm Easter wishes … by hare-mail!

Happy Easter to some-bunny who always cracks me up.

Happy Easter to a good egg!

Wishing you a basket full of egg-citement this Easter!

Hoppy Easter to some-bunny special.

Ears hoping you have a very Hoppy Easter!

Hope you have an egg-ceptional Easter this year!

Some-bunny is thinking of you!

Hope you have a hoppin’ good Easter!

Photo credit: Olga Efimova / EyeEm - Getty Images

Romantic Easter Puns

There's truly no bunny like you.



Hey there, hop stuff.

Some bunny loves you!

You're hotter than hot cross buns.

You might not carrot at all, but you are ear-resistible.

You and I are like two Peeps in a pod.

I'm always egg-static to see you.

Every bunny need some-bunny to love!

No bunny compares to you.

Without you, I’d go off the peep end!

Let's live hoppily ever after.

For can't-miss news, expert beauty advice, genius home solutions, delicious recipes, and lots more, sign up for the Good Housekeeping newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE NOW



You Might Also Like