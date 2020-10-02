Eggo Is Releasing Gingerbread Cookie Pancakes for the Holiday Breakfast of Your Dreams

From Best Products

Once we’re done with Eggo’s new Pumpkin Pie Pancakes for fall, we can move on to another creation from Kellogg’s for the winter. Clearly, they have our taste buds covered. Eggo will be releasing Gingerbread Cookie Pancakes that are surely be your favorite quick breakfast this holiday season.

The new flavor isn’t just gingerbread, it’s gingerbread cookie, which automatically makes it 10 times better in our minds. That means not only are we expecting plenty of ginger spice, but cloves, nutmeg, and cinnamon as well. It sounds like a gingerbread cookie has been reimagined to be acceptable for breakfast. What could be better?!

Besides the flavor, the best part about these limited-edition pancakes is that they couldn’t be easier to make. There’s no mixing or cooking involved, because the sweet carb-filled bite simply requires you to heat them up. Each box comes with eight pancakes, so there will be enough for a fun family breakfast (or to keep for yourself, we don’t judge).

Pancakes are typically topped with butter and syrup, but since these are for the holidays, we think we can go a little (read: a lot) sweeter with the toppings. We’re taking a cue from the packaging and are going to get fancy with an icing drizzle and sprinkles. Why not through some whipped cream on there too? It’s the time of year to treat yourself, after all.



