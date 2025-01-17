Egger and Yale host Columbia

Columbia Lions (11-4, 2-0 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (1-14, 0-2 Ivy League)

New Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale hosts Columbia after Mackenzie Egger scored 23 points in Yale's 77-69 loss to the Brown Bears.

The Bulldogs have gone 1-6 at home. Yale ranks eighth in the Ivy League with 9.5 assists per game led by Avery Lee averaging 2.1.

The Lions are 2-0 in conference games. Columbia ranks second in the Ivy League shooting 31.2% from 3-point range.

Yale scores 54.1 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than the 62.3 Columbia gives up. Columbia's 43.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than Yale has allowed to its opponents (46.2%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lee is averaging 5.7 points for the Bulldogs.

Riley Weiss is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Lions.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 0-10, averaging 54.9 points, 29.2 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 35.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Lions: 7-3, averaging 72.7 points, 35.6 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press