Egg yolk vs. egg white: Which part is healthier?
Eggs are nutritious, affordable, versatile, and delicious. It is the storehouse of healthy fats, vitamins, and proteins. An average person’s daily breakfast is usually made of different forms of eggs, such as boiled, scrambled, or omelette. They are either consumed individually or by adding to main dishes and salads. In whichever way they are consumed, their nutrition and other health benefits are sure to reach the consumers.
Even then, one question that remains unanswered for ages is which part of an egg is healthier— white or yolk? Undeniably, the yolk contains more fat, calories, and cholesterol than egg whites. This article will explore in-depth the different parameters and their nutrient levels to find out the best one.
But before going further, you must know the dietary requirements for an average adult. Here are some daily requirements of an adult that is satisfied by an egg.
Protein (50 grams): Proteins are for repairing and building tissues and muscles.
Fat (70 grams): Fats help your body in absorbing nutrients, protecting organs, supporting cell growth, giving you energy, and keeping you warm.
Iron (8 milligrams): Iron is required for carrying oxygen in a human body.
Potassium (4044 milligrams): Potassium is needed for maintaining a healthy level of blood pressure.
Zinc (11 milligrams): Zinc is used for cell growth and for supporting the immune system.
Proteins: More than half of the overall protein content of an egg is contained in egg whites. The white of one large egg has about 4 grams of protein. Generally, whites are considered a complete protein because it contains each of the 9 required amino acids.
Calories: There is a major difference between the number of calories in egg yolk and white. The white part of the egg has 17 calories, but the yolk of any large egg contains 55 calories. Egg whites have almost zero fat content. Thus, people who prefer low-calorie and high-protein diets usually choose whites over the yolk.
Vitamins: The yolk contains the essential nutrients and vitamins of an egg. They also contain fat-soluble carotenoids that reduce the risk of cataracts while protecting your eyes from damage.
Verdict: Both parts of the egg have their special benefits, but the yolk’s nutrient content is more than the white. Still, yolk must be consumed in moderation because they contain cholesterol that can cause diseases.
(Text by PepperContent)