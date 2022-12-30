Egg Processing Machine Market to Surpass US$ 51.6 Bn by 2033 Amid Rising Demand for Processed Eggs – Future Market Insights, Inc.

Japan holds an accumulated revenue of 5.4% in the global egg processing machine market. This is owing to the high demand for egg and egg-based products in this country, as they are extensively used in various culinary techniques and recipes. Shifting trend toward vegan food in recent times leading to the food & beverage industry producing egg substitutes

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights, the global egg processing machine market is likely to be valued at US$ 30.7 Bn in 2023. Furthermore, with growing usage of processed eggs across various industries, the overall sales of egg processing machines are projected to grow at 5.3% CAGR between 2023 and 2033, totalling a valuation of US$ 51.6 Bn by 2033.

In recent years, growing consumption of convenience and ready to eat food products have generated enormous demand for ingredients like processed eggs and the trend is likely to continue during the forecast period. This in turn will positively impact the global egg processing machine market.

Similarly, rapid penetration of automation and advanced machinery across thriving egg processing industry, bakery industry, and confectionery industry will further push demand for egg processing machines during the projection period.

To cater to the ever-rising demand, manufacturers are constantly coming up with new products with a strong focus on product innovation, utility, and cost-effectiveness. This will help them to increase their customer base.

On the other hand, strict food safety regulations relating to the use of processed egg products are predicted to constrain the global market for egg processing machines.

Key Takeaways from the Egg Processing Machine Market Study:

  • By machine type, egg breakers segment holds the largest market share in the global egg processing machine market.

  • Based on application, the bakery segment will continue to lead the worldwide egg processing machine market during the forecast period.

  • North America holds around 38% share in the global egg processing machine market.

  • China’s egg processing machine market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.68% over the next ten years.

  • Demand for egg processing machines across Germany is expected to rise at 4.33% CAGR through 2033.

Due to rising demand for better-quality and cleaner goods, the egg processing machine market is expected to accelerate at a steady growth during the forecast period. Besides this, growing health awareness among consumers will play a crucial role in expanding market size over the next decade, says a lead FMI analyst.

Who is winning?

ACTINI GROUP, OVOBEL, OVO Tech, Pelbo, SANOVO TECHNOLOGY GROUP, and Moba are the top players operating in the egg processing machine market. These players are constantly upgrading their portfolios by launching new products with better features.

Get Valuable Insights into Egg Processing Machine Market

FMI, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of Egg Processing Machine Market presenting historical demand data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period from (2023-2033).

The study divulges compelling insights on the demand for food sterilization equipment based on Product (Dried Egg Products, Liquid Egg Products, Frozen Egg Products), by Application (Bakery, Confectionery, Dairy Products, Ready-To-Eat Meals, Soups & Sauces), By Machine Type (Egg breakers, Egg Pasteurizers, Egg Filters, Homogenizer, Egg separators, Spray Driers, Centrifuge), By Target Customer (Raw material suppliers, manufacturers and suppliers of egg products, Traders, distributors, and retailers, Food & beverage manufacturers, Foodservice industry), across several regions.

Key Segments Profiled in the Egg Processing Machine Market Survey

By Machine Type:

  • Egg Breakers

  • Egg Pasteurizers

  • Egg Filters

  • Egg Separators

  • Spray Driers

  • Homogenizer

  • Centrifuge

By Process:

  • In-line Processing

  • Off-line Processing

By Capacity:

  • Upto 30,000 Eggs/Hour

  • 30,000 to 100,000 Eggs/Hour

By Application:

  • Confectionary

  • Bakery

  • Dairy

  • Ready-to-Eat

  • Soups & Sauces

By End Product:

  • Liquid Eggs

  • Powdered Eggs

  • Frozen Eggs

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Asia Pacific

  • MEA

  • Europe

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand Side Trends

  1.3. Supply Side Trends

  1.4. Machine Type Roadmap

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

  3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

  3.2. Machine Type Innovation / Development Trends

4. Key Success Factors

5. Global Market Demand Analysis 2018–2022 and Forecast, 2023–2033

  5.1. Historical Market Volume (Units) Analysis, 2018–2022

  5.2. Current and Future Market Volume (Units) Projections, 2023–2033

  5.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

Explore FMI’s Extensive Coverage on Process Automation Domain

Fish Deboning Machine Market Growth: The global fish deboning machine demand is subjected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9%. The market revenue is likely to be valued at US$ 274 Mn in 2023, and exhibit a revenue growth of US$ 415 Mn by 2033.

Commercial Oven for Bakery Market Demand: The global commercial oven for bakery market is projected to have a slow-paced CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. The current valuation of the market is US$ 1092 million in 2023. The market value of the commercial oven for the bakery market is anticipated to reach a high of US$ 1,635.5 million by the year 2033.

Egg Breaking Machine Market Analysis: By 2033, the Egg Breaking Machine Market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.7%. The market size is expected to increase from US$ 314 million in 2023 to US$ 547.8 million by 2033.

Flakes Making Machine Market Sales: The flakes making machine market which was estimated to be worth US$ 905 Mn in 2023, is expected to grow to US$ 1485 Mn by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% from 2023 to 2033.

Food Display Counter Market Forecast: The global Food Display Counter Market is figured out to have a current valuation of US$ 2.23 Billion and is anticipated to expand at a 3.9% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

