Egg Packaging Market Report 2022: Increased Demand for Branded & Packaged Eggs Bolsters Growth

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Egg Packaging Market

Egg Packaging Market
Egg Packaging Market

Dublin, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Egg Packaging Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global egg packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.23% during 2023-2028.

MARKET INSIGHTS

The rapidly increasing demand for high-protein foods is expected to create a potential market for eggs globally. Eggs and egg products have remained an integral part of households and restaurants across several growing economies, thereby increasing the demand for eggs and egg packaging market for safe transportation significantly.

In addition, the globally increasing consumption of eggs is expected to boost the demand for the egg production and packaging industry to fulfill the global requirements estimated during the forecast period.

Key Winning Imperatives in the Global Egg Packaging Market:

  • Egg cartons have been majorly used in the retail industry for packaging a smaller number of eggs and are generally sold to end-user consumers in supermarkets and hypermarkets worldwide.

  • The rapid growth in the inclination of the majority population toward a healthy lifestyle is expected to influence the growth of the egg packaging market.

  • The increasing popularity of having eggs in breakfast and several initiatives for healthy and nutritional diets are expected to surge the market for egg packaging along with the rapidly growing egg consumption rate globally.

Market Dynamic

Market Opportunities & Trends

  • Shift in Focus Toward Sustainability

  • Increased Health & Fitness Concerns

  • Increased Use of Recyclable Materials

  • Preference for Meat-Free Diets

Market Growth Enablers

  • Increased Demand for Branded & Packaged Eggs

  • Demand for Eggs from Processed Food Industry

  • Optimal Packaging to Reduce Shipping Damage

Market Restraints

  • Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices

  • Government Regulations to Reduce Plastic Consumption

  • Focus on Safe Transportation

  • Outbreak of Bird Flu

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

338

Forecast Period

2022 - 2028

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$3301.54 Million

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028

$4745.03 Million

Compound Annual Growth Rate

6.2%

Regions Covered

Global

SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

Segmentation by Product

  • Cartons

  • Trays

Segmentation by Paper Packaging Type

  • Molded Fiber

  • Paperboard

Segmentation by Plastic Packaging Type

  • Polystyrene

  • PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate)

  • PP (Polypropylene), PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride), PE (Polyethylene)

  • Others

Segmentation by Pack Size

  • Up to 6 Eggs

  • 7-15 Eggs

  • 16-30 Eggs

  • Above 30 Eggs

Key Vendors

  • Hartmann

  • Huhtamaki

  • DFM Packaging Solutions

  • Omni-Pac Group

Other Prominent Vendors

  • CKF

  • Jin Fu Hua Packaging (JFH)

  • Mauser Packaging Solutions

  • Dispak

  • Ovotherm International Handels

  • Pactiv

  • Packman Packaging

  • Maspack

  • Sampuran Packaging

  • GI-OVO

  • Falcon Packaging

  • Europack

  • TekniPlex

  • International Paper

  • Zhytomyr Cardboard Factory

  • Cascades

  • Korrex

  • ACEBRI

  • KSP Fiber

  • Maharashtra Polymers

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

6 Market at a Glance

7 Premium Insights

8 Introduction

9 Market Opportunities & Trends

10 Market Growth Enablers

11 Market Restraints

12 Market Landscape

13 Packing Type

14 Material Type

15 Paper

16 Plastic

17 Pack Size

18 Geography

19 Apac

20 Europe

21 North America

22 Middle East & Africa

23 Latin America

24 Competitive Landscape

25 Key Company Profiles

26 Other Prominent Vendors

27 Report Summary

28 Quantitative Summary

29 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y2bwqv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Latest Stories

  • Panthers rally to beat struggling Canucks 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Ekblad scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Florida Panthers beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday night. The Panthers scored three times in the second and sent Vancouver to its fourth straight loss in a five-game trip that wraps up Sunday in Carolina. Ryan Lomberg, Eric Staal and Aleksander Barkov also scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves. “A win is a win,” Ekblad said. “We held a lead in the third period.” Jack Studnicka, Tyler

  • Hamlin cheers on Bills from home, says 'heart is with' team

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who is still recovering after going into cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati two weeks ago, cheered via Twitter from home Sunday during Buffalo’s wild-card playoff home game against the Miami Dolphins. “My heart is with my guys as they compete today!” Hamlin tweeted less than hour before kickoff. “Supporting from home as I focus on my recovery. Nothing I want more than to be out there with them!” Hamlin posted, along with a video of hims

  • Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

    MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde

  • Kuzma hits late 3-pointer to lift Wizards past Bulls, 100-97

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma broke a tie with a 3-pointer with 5.7 seconds left and the Washington Wizards beat the Chicago Bulls 100-97 on Wednesday night. Following a timeout, Kuzma drove to his right and hit a leaning shot as he floated toward the Wizards’ bench. Zach LaVine missed a 16-footer for Chicago with 2.3 seconds left, with Deni Avdija grabbing the last of his career-high 20 rebounds for Washington. Earlier, LaVine beat the shot clock to tie it at 97. Kuzma finished with 21 points. B

  • Brandon Belt explains why he chose Blue Jays over other teams

    New Blue Jays first baseman Brandon Belt met with the media on Wednesday and explained what went into his decision to pick Toronto in free agency. He also discussed how he's feeling after his surgery, what he expects his role will be in 2023, what type of leader he is, and much more.

  • Jared McCann has hat trick, Kraken win 8th straight

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jared McCann had his first career hat trick and the Seattle Kraken beat the Chicago Blackhawks 8-5 on Saturday night for their franchise-record eighth straight victory. McCann scored twice in a five-goal flurry in a 3:41 span of the first period. All-star rookie Matty Beniers and Oliver Bjorkstrand each had a goal and an assist and the Kraken won their seventh straight on the road to become the first NHL team to sweep a trip of seven or more games. Daniel Sprong, Andre Burakovsky

  • Vancouver Canucks' fan favourite, Gino Odjick, dies at 52

    VANCOUVER — One of the most popular players to ever suit up for the Vancouver Canucks has died. Wayne "Gino" Odjick, who played 12 seasons in the NHL for the Canucks, New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers and Montreal Canadiens, died at the age of 52. Gino’s sister Dina Odjick shared the news Sunday on Facebook of his passing. "Our hearts are broken. My brother Gino Odjick has left us for the spirit world," she wrote. Odjick spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Canucks after be

  • Carrier's late goal lifts Golden Knights past Panthers 4-2

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — William Carrier snapped a tie with 2:36 left, and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Florida Panthers 4-2 on Thursday night. The Panthers challenged Carrier's goal for goaltender interference. Officials ruled he was pushed into Florida goalie Sergei Bobrovsky by the Panthers' Brandon Montour, allowing the goal to stand. Keegan Kolesar's pass found Carrier in the crease, causing the scrum. It was Kolesar's second assist of the game. William Karlsson added an empty-net goal for the

  • Edwards, bench lift Wolves to 110-102 victory over Cavs

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 26 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves got a huge boost from their bench in a 110-102 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night. Naz Reid scored 17 of Minnesota’s 56 bench points, while Jalen Nowell had 16. Luka Garza added nine for the short-handed Wolves. Minnesota was without Rudy Gobert for the second half due to right groin soreness, and Jaden McDaniels picked up his fifth foul just 2:37 into the second half. Evan Mobley and Jarrett A

  • McDonagh looks back at Leafs-Lightning series, talks new challenge with Predators

    TORONTO — Ryan McDonagh was sitting in the same locker room where, eight months earlier, he celebrated another playoff series triumph — one that resigned the tortured team down the hall to another soul-searching spring. The veteran defenceman and his Tampa Bay Lightning came back from a 3-2 deficit in that first-round matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs in dramatic fashion last May, winning Game 6 in overtime at home before a hard-fought Game 7 victory at Scotiabank Arena. The narrative comi

  • Bills safety Damar Hamlin released from the hospital

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati, after his doctors said they completed a series of tests. A news release from the Bills quoted Dr. Jamie Nadler as saying: “We have completed a series of tests and evaluation and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged.” Nadler said Ham

  • Martin Jones makes 27 saves as Kraken beat Bruins 3-0

    BOSTON (AP) — Martin Jones stopped 27 shots to lead the Kraken to a 3-0 victory over Boston, and Seattle matched its franchise record with a seventh straight victory Thursday night while sending the Bruins to their first regulation home loss all season. Brandon Tanev, Eeli Tolvanen and Jaden Schwartz scored for Seattle, which also won seven in a row earlier this season — its second since joining the NHL as an expansion franchise. It was Jones' third shutout of the season. Linus Ullmark made 28 s

  • Flames hold off Stars' surge to net 6-5 win

    DALLAS (AP) — Nazem Kadri’s team-best 17th goal and Chris Tanev’s first of the season were part of Calgary’s four-goal second period as the Flames hung on to beat the Dallas Stars 6-5 on Saturday. Andrew Mangiapane scored just 25 seconds into the game and Trevor Lewis, Elias Lindholm and Rasmus Andersson also had goals for the Flames. Calgary led 6-1 late in the second period and has earned points in it last five games (3-0-2). Dan Vladar made 29 saves to win his second straight start in a match

  • Bottcher, Fujisawa claim Canadian Open titles

    CAMROSE, Alta. — Canada's Brendan Bottcher earned a 5-3 victory over Sweden's Niklas Edin to claim the Grand Slam of Curling's Canadian Open title on Sunday. After falling behind 2-1, Bottcher scored in three consecutive ends, including two in the third, to take a 5-2 advantage. After a scoreless sixth end, Edin put a single on the board before conceding after the seventh. The two were the lone undefeated rinks entering the final. Bottcher ousted Italy's Joel Retornaz 3-2 in Saturday's semifinal

  • McDonagh looks back at Leafs-Lightning series, talks new challenge with Predators

    TORONTO — Ryan McDonagh was sitting in the same locker room where, eight months earlier, he celebrated another playoff series triumph — one that resigned the tortured team down the hall to another soul-searching spring. The veteran defenceman and his Tampa Bay Lightning came back from a 3-2 deficit in that first-round matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs in dramatic fashion last May, winning Game 6 in overtime at home before a hard-fought Game 7 victory at Scotiabank Arena. The narrative comi

  • Kristoffersen wins World Cup slalom, completes Norway sweep

    WENGEN, Switzerland (AP) — Henrik Kristoffersen raced through steady falling snow to win a World Cup slalom Sunday and give Norway a three-race weekend sweep. For the third straight day, in three different disciplines, a Norwegian won with a home Swiss racer runner-up. Kristoffersen finished 0.20 seconds ahead of first-run leader Loïc Meillard who was denied giving Switzerland a first win for 36 years in its classic World Cup slalom. Lucas Braathen was third, 0.49 behind his Norway teammate Kris

  • McDavid has 2 goals, assist as Oilers beat Sharks 7-1

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the San Jose Sharks 7-1 on Friday night. Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had a goal and two assists, and Klim Kostin, Jesse Puljujarvi, and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers. Jack Campbell made 25 saves in Edmonton's second-straight win. “We certainly need to keep building on our game,” McDavid said. "Two good ones in a row, obviously, (and) we keep talking about consistency, so that

  • Hughes, Bratt lead Devils' 6-2 rout of Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jack Hughes had two goals and an assist, and Jesper Bratt also scored two goals in the New Jersey Devils' third straight victory, 6-2 over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night. Hughes got his 50th point of the season by scoring in New Jersey's three-goal first period. He added his 28th goal of the season in the final minutes of a blowout win in the first stop of the Devils' four-game West Coast road swing. Vitek Vanecek made 31 saves, while Jesper Boqvist and Dougie Hamilton

  • Eagles, Hurts get week of much-needed rest as NFC's top team

    Jalen Hurts couldn't wait to get back to work so he could get some more time off. Hurts returned to Philadelphia's lineup last weekend after missing two weeks with a sprained right shoulder and helped the Eagles secure the top seed and lone bye in the NFC playoffs. “We’re the No. 1 seed and we are the NFC (East) champs and that’s the goal we set out to do. Now I can continue to recover and be ready for the playoffs,” Hurts said after operating a conservative offense designed to keep him safe and

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This week, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Boston Bruins at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Edmonton Oilers vs. Vegas Golden Knights at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the lin