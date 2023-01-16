Egg Packaging Market Report 2022: Increased Demand for Branded & Packaged Eggs Bolsters Growth
Egg Packaging Market
The "Egg Packaging Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global egg packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.23% during 2023-2028.
MARKET INSIGHTS
The rapidly increasing demand for high-protein foods is expected to create a potential market for eggs globally. Eggs and egg products have remained an integral part of households and restaurants across several growing economies, thereby increasing the demand for eggs and egg packaging market for safe transportation significantly.
In addition, the globally increasing consumption of eggs is expected to boost the demand for the egg production and packaging industry to fulfill the global requirements estimated during the forecast period.
Key Winning Imperatives in the Global Egg Packaging Market:
Egg cartons have been majorly used in the retail industry for packaging a smaller number of eggs and are generally sold to end-user consumers in supermarkets and hypermarkets worldwide.
The rapid growth in the inclination of the majority population toward a healthy lifestyle is expected to influence the growth of the egg packaging market.
The increasing popularity of having eggs in breakfast and several initiatives for healthy and nutritional diets are expected to surge the market for egg packaging along with the rapidly growing egg consumption rate globally.
Market Dynamic
Market Opportunities & Trends
Shift in Focus Toward Sustainability
Increased Health & Fitness Concerns
Increased Use of Recyclable Materials
Preference for Meat-Free Diets
Market Growth Enablers
Increased Demand for Branded & Packaged Eggs
Demand for Eggs from Processed Food Industry
Optimal Packaging to Reduce Shipping Damage
Market Restraints
Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices
Government Regulations to Reduce Plastic Consumption
Focus on Safe Transportation
Outbreak of Bird Flu
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
338
Forecast Period
2022 - 2028
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
$3301.54 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
$4745.03 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate
6.2%
Regions Covered
Global
SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS
Segmentation by Product
Cartons
Trays
Segmentation by Paper Packaging Type
Molded Fiber
Paperboard
Segmentation by Plastic Packaging Type
Polystyrene
PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate)
PP (Polypropylene), PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride), PE (Polyethylene)
Others
Segmentation by Pack Size
Up to 6 Eggs
7-15 Eggs
16-30 Eggs
Above 30 Eggs
Key Vendors
Hartmann
Huhtamaki
DFM Packaging Solutions
Omni-Pac Group
Other Prominent Vendors
CKF
Jin Fu Hua Packaging (JFH)
Mauser Packaging Solutions
Dispak
Ovotherm International Handels
Pactiv
Packman Packaging
Maspack
Sampuran Packaging
GI-OVO
Falcon Packaging
Europack
TekniPlex
International Paper
Zhytomyr Cardboard Factory
Cascades
Korrex
ACEBRI
KSP Fiber
Maharashtra Polymers
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
6 Market at a Glance
7 Premium Insights
8 Introduction
9 Market Opportunities & Trends
10 Market Growth Enablers
11 Market Restraints
12 Market Landscape
13 Packing Type
14 Material Type
15 Paper
16 Plastic
17 Pack Size
18 Geography
19 Apac
20 Europe
21 North America
22 Middle East & Africa
23 Latin America
24 Competitive Landscape
25 Key Company Profiles
26 Other Prominent Vendors
27 Report Summary
28 Quantitative Summary
29 Appendix
https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y2bwqv
